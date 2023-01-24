Musalia Mudavadi praises own speech

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at Nyayo Stadium during a meeting with Kenya Kwanza Women chapter on June 10, 2022. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has hailed his famous “earthquake” speech and decision to join Kenya Kwanza brigade a year ago.

Mudavadi said he was on a mission to disrupt the order of things in Kenya’s hegemonic electoral politics.

“On Sunday, January 23, 2022, I made the famous speech titled ‘Tusindangayane’ and I referred to it as an earthquake. I have since been vindicated and we changed Kenya’s politics forever,” said Mudavadi on Tuesday, January 24.

He said the “earthquake” spoke to a personal decision to approach and engage in the August 9, 2022 elections in a different and unique way.

“This was fueled by a burning desire to turn the tables on a hegemonic cabal that had turned Kenya’s governance into an imperial inheritance. Many Kenyans don’t know this, but the presidency is a carefully choreographed inheritance process guided by economic oligarchs,” he said.

Addressing the Amani National Congress (ANC) National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Bomas Of Kenya, Nairobi, last year, Mudavadi said: “It is true, let us not lie to one another. For so long, Kenyans have lived on a political diet of lies, deceit and betrayal… There has been no passion in the hearts, nor sincerity in the mind, when promises – and especially electoral promises… This assembly is gathered here at the beginning of bringing an end to the culture of leadership paying lip service to the long-suffering people of this country in the spirit of our mantra, Ni Kweli, Tusindanganyane.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary noted that he was qualifying a statement he made on December 26, 2021, that he would go to the elections, extremely unpredictable just like the earth’s tremor is unpredictable.

"I was in a sense cautioning those who had always taken me for granted that I would, in the August 9, 2022 elections, cause them some political stomach upsets and pain. My speech was carefully considered," he said.

Mudavadi told the NDC: "I was never taught to lie and will not begin lying to Kenyans in my ripe age. Like Abraham Lincoln, I solemnly believe… the truth is your truest friend, no matter what the circumstances are. So, I am not boarding that train of lies. Let me, instead, tell Kenyans the truth.” Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi (right) with President William Ruto and Speaker Moses Wetangula during ANC's National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022. [David Njaaga, Standard]

He said the “earthquake” was an announcement to Kenyans that he had foreseen a different platform upon which the elections would be played as voters were tired and needed relief from an overbearing State where deceit was the guiding philosophy.

"Earthquake was a clarion call to pivotal courage and disruption of the bondage by the masterminds of political deception and deceit. Remember at this time we were herded in the political outfits like cattle in the Athi River slaughterhouse – not moving anywhere except to the gallows," he said.

Mudavadi reiterated that his erstwhile political friends had underestimated his ability to see through the illusory maze they had created; an illusion of a mega-diverse coalition but actually composed of parties owned by the State.

"They never thought I could see through this deceit. They assumed I would rush thankfully into their political gallows. It is interesting that even as I spoke openly about a change of tact; even when the earthquake began at Bomas, most of the erstwhile political friends were in denial or chose the easier route of dismissing the tremor under their very feet," he said.

The former ANC leader said his arrival at the NDC had caused tension in One Kenya Alliance (OKA). President William Ruto (right) with Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during UDA's National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani, Nairobi, on March 15, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

"Upon my arrival, some of the OKA leadership scurried away in fear. The first disruption of the tremor - scatter them - had occurred at that second, my symbolic endorsement of Ruto wasn’t expected. It was received with disbelief, denial and then confusion," he said.

"The formation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance was cleverly calculated to ambush. They didn’t see it coming that soon; it was unheralded. And worse, the unveiling of an “all-Kenya” campaign programme of issues economic, devoid of the usual ethnic razzmatazz, blind-sided them and they never recovered," said Mudavadi.

The real earthquake, the Prime Cabinet Secretary said is that he worked with Ruto, they won and have formed government.

"More fundamentally, the earthquake was a learning process; we have reshaped the politics of Kenya forever. Ethnicity and money may in future count for nothing unless you have an agenda to sell. Demography will also play a crucial role in electoral politics given the youth bulge and their sensitivity to issues that concern them – unemployment, investment and technology," said Mudavadi.