Ruto says Raila Odinga angling for a slice of government

President William Ruto with DP Rigathi Gachagua during the funeral of Pauline Nyokabi Kuria, sister to CS Moses Kuria in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, on January 23, 2023. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has accused Azimio leader Raila Odinga of using public meetings as a ploy to drive his political interests aimed at getting a share in Kenya Kwanza government.

Ruto termed Raila and his troops as day-dreamers and declared that his government was fully constituted and ready to deliver on its mandate to Kenyans.

The Head of State was speaking at Wamwangi Secondary School grounds, Gatundu South, Kiambu County, during the burial of Pauline Nyokabi Kuria, a sister to Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. Nyokabi succumbed to cancer.

“Political rallies by Odinga and his team is a tactical scheme to push their hands in the government, which I will not agree,” said Ruto.

Ruto accused Raila of hoodwinking Kenyans that Azimio rallies are in their best interest.

He said the opposition is seeking to enrich themselves by forcing themselves on his government.

“The system people are confused. They say that servers should be opened. Don’t they know that Chebukati opened them a long time ago,” said the President.

Ruto maintained that unlike in the previous regime where the opposition was allowed all the freedom to picket and hold protests, his government will not allow any schemes that could derail the revival of the economy.

He said that Raila and his troops deceived Kibaki into forming a grand coalition government

“These people are not doing this for the sake of Kenyans but on behalf of themselves and their families. That road will not be passable,” stated Ruto.

The Head of State promised to serve all Kenyans irrespective of whom they voted for.

“Every Kenyan will be served by the government of the day but will not be blackmailed to serve the interests of a few people and their families. We are here to serve Kenyans. Look for another person to threaten and not me, look for another job including your opposition duties but we will not allow you to destroy the economy of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto who was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries, governors, MPs, Senators, and Principal Secretaries pointed out that, unlike the Handshake government that saw an increase in the cost of basic commodities, his administration was keen on lowering the same for the benefit of Kenyans.

He urged the opposition to allow his government to deliver on economic transformation agenda to eradicate poverty and create jobs.

Gachagua urged the president to concentrate on reviving the economy and allow him to take the opposition head-on.

The DP said that for a long time, Raila has stood in the way of Kenya’s social-economic growth and vowed to deal with him and his team to ensure the peaceful co-existence of Kenyans.

“Raila has really disturbed us. We forgave him for all the tribulations he has caused us but the only thing we didn’t forgive him for is cursing our son. I want to request you, my boss, to put your eyes on the ball and concentrate on delivering economic transformation to our people. I am ready to deal with these people,” he said.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa said the government is focused on serving Kenyans and has no time for opposition schemes.

Yesterday, Raila addressed a rally at Kamukunji grounds, Nairobi, hours after jetting into the country from South Africa, where he claimed that the presidential results declared by former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati were made up and had nothing to do with the votes cast by the electorate.