Police to hold five accused of killing activist Edwin Chiloba

Five suspects linked to the murder and disposal of the body of LGBTQ Activist Edwin Kiptoo Chiloba will remain in police custody for 21 more days as police complete investigations.

The court in Eldoret directed that the five persons led by prime suspect Jackton Odhiambo remain in custody to allow police to carry out more investigations and arrest more suspects linked to the murder.

Odhiambo appeared alongside Dennis Litali and three minors.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo, Chief Inspector Stephen Mumba, who is the lead investigator in the case, told the court that a postmortem to determine the cause of Chiloba's death is yet to be conducted.

He added that the deceased's house which is believed to be the crime scene and the vehicle that was used to dispose of his body are also yet to be subjected to a forensic investigation.

“The deceased is suspected to have been murdered at his residence in Chebisas village in Moiben Sub-County. The Respondents here stated to have assisted in moving the body of the deceased in a metallic box from his house to a vehicle, Toyota fielder KCL 299L, which was recovered and is now detained at Langas Police station,” said the DCI.

The court heard that prior to Chiloba's death, Odhiambo stated to have been with the deceased in various clubs within Uasin Gishu County. He said that the DCI is yet to visit the clubs and obtain CCTV footage.

He added that the mobile phone used by the deceased prior to his death is also yet to be recovered.

“Based on the issues raised, it is crucial that the respondents remain in custody for their own safety. Other suspects are yet to be arrested, and we fear if the respondents are released, they could be at flight risk or might be harmed if released from custody," said Mumba.

Odenyo directed that the case be mentioned on January 31.