DP Rigathi Gachagua faces Mt Kenya in search of 'special freedom'

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua raises his hands towards the mountain in a sign of thanksgiving during a trek along Mawingu Trail on the slopes of Mt. Kenya. [DPPS]

With the birds chirping and a distant roar of a resident lion within the Mt Kenya Conservancy cutting through the crisp air, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took early morning steps to retrace a journey made decades ago by his parents.

Around him, the morning mist clung to every living thing, emphasizing nature's authority and power over all. This was the second day of a series of treks up Mt Kenya that have become part of a daily routine for the Deputy President.

“This mountain has a healing effect on people,” the DP says, as he carefully steps over the nooks and crannies of the narrow trail. Jumping over protruding roots, pebbles and rocks.

Here, he says, he reconnects not just to nature, but to God and everything good and noble in the world.

“It is a symbol of resilience,” he says. “When things get difficult and you come to this mountain you get encouraged that you will surmount whatever challenge in front of you.”

For him, the mountain that has in the past also been used as a political metaphor, is also a symbol of the undying human spirit.

“I ask many people to come here and pray because the mountain is a symbol of resilience, struggle, and victory.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua quenches his thirst after a trek along Mawingu Trail on the slopes of Mt. Kenya. [DPPS]

For him, resilience, struggle and victory hit closer to home. “It is in this forest that our freedom fighters, armed with nothing but a panga and a resolve to fight for what was right stood their ground,” he says.

“Our people, weak as they were and armed only with their resolve stood against the colonial army who had bombs and guns and emerged victorious.”

The mountain, like many other natural resources such as lakes and rivers, holds near mythic powers to those living around them. Often, the size of these wonders of nature adds to their mysticism.

“We consider the mountain not to be too far away from God,” he says.

Towering over nearby ranges, Mt Kenya stands at 5,199 meters, making it the second-highest mountain in Africa after Mt Kilimanjaro.

The scenery surrounding the designated World Heritage Site is breathtaking. Unblemished wilderness comprised of unique wildlife, lakes, tarns, dense forest, and springs are all held together by a snowcapped peak, whose glaciers have stared down climate change and have remained the jewel in the crown of Africa’s second-highest peak.

This ancient extinct volcano has a certain pull not just for those who live at its foothill, but for anyone who dares go up the winding trails that lead to its highest peak, Batian Point.

As he continues his trek, the sun begins to peep from behind the snow-covered peaks. Every word uttered is emphasized by a gust of visible mist from the mouths of the speakers.

“I have come to pray,” he says at the end of the trail. Slowly, he faces the peak, lifts his hands high, and begins to pray. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a trek along Mawingu Trail on the slopes of Mt. Kenya. [DPPS]

“We have had five failed rainy seasons and our people are staring at hunger. Our animals have died. Children cannot eat. I pray that God heals our land. I pray that God forgives our sins and heals our land so that our people can enjoy the fruits of their hard work,” he prays.

Still facing Mt Kenya, he continues the monologue with the deity. “I pray for the boychild. Our boys are troubled by alcoholism, unemployment and drug abuse. I pray that God touches the hearts of those who sell drugs to our children and make them stop.”

The DP pauses. For a few seconds, he looks towards the skies, towards the snowcapped peaks then continues his prayer.

“I pray that you deliver Kenyan families from cancer. Families are devastated. Cancer has become a challenge for Kenyans. Families are left financially and emotionally devastated. I pray that you heal us from cancer because people are crying and in distress. Dry our tears and hear our prayers.”

The end of the prayer marks the beginning of his descent.

“I know God has heard my prayer,” he says.

The mountain provided solace to his parents, years ago. Today, he too has sought it out in search of freedom. A different kind of freedom. Freedom from effects of a devastating drought.

Freedom from threat of erosion of generations of young men through alcohol and drug abuse. Freedom from disease.