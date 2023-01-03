Mulot SIM swap fraud suspect David Mutai detained for 2 more days

Mulot SIM swap fraud suspect Hilary Langat Matindwet alias David Mutai in court on January 3, 2023. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Mulot SIM swap fraud suspect David Mutai alias Hillary Langat Matindwet has been detained for two more days at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Mutai was arrested last week on suspicion of being behind a SIM swap scam where phone scammers hijack a victim’s cell phone number and use it to gain access to sensitive personal data and bank accounts through mobile banking applications.

Mutai will now appear at the Kiambu Law Courts on Thursday, January 5, when his bail application will be ruled on.

Police had asked the court to detain the suspect for seven more days to give them time to conclude investigations.

However, Mutai’s counsel objected to the application saying denying him bond or bail was an infringement of his constitutional right.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Meresia Opondo has since directed that the suspect be presented in court on Thursday at 10am.

Ms Opondo also directed Muthaiga OCS to grant lawyers representing the suspect anytime they want to see him.