Ruto convenes retreat to audit first 100 days

A section of the Sagana State Lodge. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has summoned the Cabinet for a five-day retreat in Nyeri from January 5.

The retreat aims to identify key deliverables for each ministry and audit progress on Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss Universal Health Care, food security, climate change plans, second phase of Hustler Fund, lowering the cost of living among others.

“How government works, result reporting, key events of the year and accelerated completion of key programmes will feature,” a source at the President’s economic team told The Standard.

The Standard has established that Ruto will use the retreat to audit Kenya Kwanza administration’s 100 days in power and determine how to address the challenges faced. Presidential Communication Service Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam said the retreat will bring together Cabinet Secretaries, Permanent Secretaries, and members of the advisory council who will harmonise their plans for the year.

“It’s an inaugural executive working retreat bringing together members of the executive that include CSs, PSs, and members of the advisory council,” Mr Talam told The Standard.

“The agenda is to adopt the government’s economic transformation plan that focuses on the administration’s priority areas. It will be chaired by the president,” he added.

“The programme starts at 7am and ends at 5pm. It will be a tough period for the Cabinet since they will have to outline what they intend to deliver and how they are going to do it,” a source who is not authorised to speak to the press said.

Poll pledges President William Ruto speaks during a past event. [File, Standard]

A top official privy to the retreat said the CSs will lay out their work plan in line with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto to ensure they deliver Ruto’s election promises.

The President has already appointed judges, set aside the Judiciary Fund, provided subsidized fertiliser and unveiled the Hustler Fund as part of his election promises in the first 100 days in office.

Ruto also appointed former Chief Justice David Maraga to lead a 23-member task force to recommend reforms to National Police Service and committed to fight cattle rustling which has led to insecurity in parts of Rift Valley.

The President is in Mombasa State House, where he addressed the nation on New Year’s Eve during interdenominational prayers. Ruto assured Kenyans that the country is on the right path to economic recovery.

“We had to do away with those subsidies or they would cost our economy big time. We would be spending close to Sh25 billion every month to subsidise some of these programmes,” he said in his New Year message.

Leaders present at the New year function were Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, MPs Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Mohammed Machele (Mvita), Rueda Obo (Lamu East), and Kassim Tandaza (Matuga), among others.