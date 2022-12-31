Kikuyu Council of Elders seeks to reconcile Ruto, Uhuru

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto during Ruto's swearing in. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kikuyu Council of Elders and Kiama Kia Ama Association have initiated the process to reconcile President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Saturday at the Ol Kalou Arboretum in Nyandarua county after presiding over the End of Year prayers, the council chairman Wachira Kiago, revealed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would spearhead the talks.

The Sunday Standard could not independently confirm whether Mr Gachagua was aware of the plans.

Mr Kiago said that they want to reunite the two leaders who fell out ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“Our aim is to end the bitter rivalry and divisions witnessed in the run up to, and during the last elections, which saw Uhuru back Raila Odinga as his preferred successor. This is also meant to unite the Kikuyu with other communities across the country,” he said.

"It is our mandate as leaders to unite the different communities in the country. As we head to the new year, our first issue will be to unite the former president and the current one,” he added.

The council chairman further called for an end to differences between the DP and Uhuru.

"These are the first people who should also unite as we go ahead with other communities. The new year will be a new dawn for this country," he said.

Kiama Kia Ama Association Chairman Ndungu Gaithuma said for the sake of the community's unity and future political engagements, they need to reunite the leaders.

"For the country to become one, Uhuru, Rigathi and Ruto should show us the way. We will be at the forefront of making them at peace in the next year. This is the only way that we can develop," he said.

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha supported calls to reconcile the leaders saying that this was the only way that the country could move forward.

"Without peace, there is no way that the country can develop. We support every move to have all the leaders unite as we come to the new year develop," he said.

At the same time the leaders prayed for rains in the new year saying this will ensure food security in the country.

It is not the first time the council of elders is trying to reconcile the Ruto and Uhuru. Their efforts to bring the leaders together in the run up to the last General Election failed to bore fruits.

Ruto, then the Deputy President blamed the March 9, 2018 handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga as the genesis of the break up with his political soul mate.

During campaigns, President Ruto said Uhuru had done well during his first term until the Handshake derailed the Jubilee agenda.

Analysts and politicians equally cited the handshake as a major contributor to the fall out between the former Jubilee leaders.

A few, however, held that the bitter break-up would have still happened even without the handshake as the two leaders were already not reading from the same script.

After he was elected President, Ruto extended an olive branch to his predecessor by appointing him to lead regional peace initiatives.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn into office, President Ruto said Kenya would “continue to be a dedicated partner to peace, security and prosperity in the East African region,” commending former President Kenyatta for steering peace talks in the region.