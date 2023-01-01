President Ruto shares new year's message with Kenyans

President William Ruto during an event in Baringo County on December 22, 2022. [Twitter, State House]

President William Ruto says his government is committed to driving the economy in a sustainable manner in 2023.

While ushering in the new year at State House in Mombasa, Ruto said he had taken time to lay a foundation during his first days in office by ensuring the economy is founded on sound economic policies.

"When I came into office, I had to make difficult decisions about our economy because we were not doing well," said Ruto.

He added; "I have taken a bold measure to ensure the country recovers economically by removing subsidies which were initially a strategy deployed for political expediency for that time because we had an election."

The president acknowledged that the country had experienced a myriad of challenges stemming from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine but expressed optimism that the year 2023 would look up.

“We thank God that Kenya has been able to survive through those challenges and we look forward to a prosperous 2023,” said Ruto.

On his part, opposition leader Raila Odinga has also acknowledged challenges Kenyans faced in 2022.

"Living conditions were made more trying by the difficult economic circumstances that prevailed and continue as we usher in the New Year, said Odinga.

“I am however buoyed and looking forward to a better year and better times in 2023," he added.

Further, Odinga said he looks forward to a robust conversation on ways to improve the constitution and governance institutions.