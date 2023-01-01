SECTIONS
The Standard

President Ruto shares new year's message with Kenyans

By Stephanie Wangari | 56m ago
President William Ruto during an event in Baringo County on December 22, 2022. [Twitter, State House]

President William Ruto says his government is committed to driving the economy in a sustainable manner in 2023.

While ushering in the new year at State House in Mombasa, Ruto said he had taken time to lay a foundation during his first days in office by ensuring the economy is founded on sound economic policies.

"When I came into office, I had to make difficult decisions about our economy because we were not doing well," said Ruto.

He added; "I have taken a bold measure to ensure the country recovers economically by removing subsidies which were initially a strategy deployed for political expediency for that time because we had an election."

The president acknowledged that the country had experienced a myriad of challenges stemming from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine but expressed optimism that the year 2023 would look up.

“We thank God that Kenya has been able to survive through those challenges and we look forward to a prosperous 2023,” said Ruto.

On his part, opposition leader Raila Odinga has also acknowledged challenges Kenyans faced in 2022.

"Living conditions were made more trying by the difficult economic circumstances that prevailed and continue as we usher in the New Year, said Odinga.

“I am however buoyed and looking forward to a better year and better times in 2023," he added.

Further, Odinga said he looks forward to a robust conversation on ways to improve the constitution and governance institutions. 

Related Topics

President William Ruto President Ruto new year message Happy New Year
.

Latest Stories

Leaders want Mwangaza to steer unity in county after sack flops
Leaders want Mwangaza to steer unity in county after sack flops
Eastern
By Phares Mutembei
20 mins ago
Christmas was terrible, should we separate?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
35 mins ago
Premium Time to bridge the political divide, work with Ruto to create wealth
Opinion
By Omondi Anyanga
35 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

President Ruto shares new year's message with Kenyans
By Stephanie Wangari 56 mins ago
President Ruto shares new year's message with Kenyans
More than 140,000 face hunger in Samburu, lose livestock to drought
By Michael Saitoti 50 mins ago
More than 140,000 face hunger in Samburu, lose livestock to drought
Leaders want Mwangaza to steer unity in county after sack flops
By Phares Mutembei 20 mins ago
Leaders want Mwangaza to steer unity in county after sack flops
Top executive changes that shook corporate Kenya in 2022
By Brian Ngugi 35 mins ago
Premium Top executive changes that shook corporate Kenya in 2022
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • 2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 1,330,000
2011 Toyota Vitz
  • 2011 Toyota Vitz
  • Mileage : 115000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 690,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Digital Media Buyer
  • Employer: ICEA Lion Group
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Monitoring and Evaluation Officer
  • Employer: NRC - Norwegian Refugee Council
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Garissa
  • Salon Manager
  • Employer: Summit Human Resource & Marketing Consultant
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Food & Beverage Supervisor
  • Employer: Summit Human Resource & Marketing Consultant
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved