Two charged in Kiambu for giving a 3-year-old whiskey

Edward Ndirangu Muhuka and Abdulmajif Hassan Arafat arraigned before a Kiambu Court.[DCI Twitter]

Two people were on Thursday, December 29, arraigned before a Kiambu Court for giving a 3-year-old baby whiskey during a Christmas party in Nairobi County.

The two suspects, Edward Ndirangu Muhuka, 22 and Abdulmajid Hassan Arafat, 19, went viral after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared a video that captured them giving alcohol to a toddler.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Child Protection Unit would then arrest the suspects in the wee hours of Thursday, December 29 following an undercover operation.

“The two were picked from their slumber in Thindigua and Pangani estates respectively,” said DCI in a statement.

DCI disclosed that the duo had gatecrashed at a party where their mutual friend had been invited.

“The little baby’s mother who retired to bed early after taking care of her guests was shocked after being woken up at 2am by concerned friends, who saw the trending videotape and shared it with her,” DCI added.

Ndirangu pleaded guilty for failing to protect a child from drugs and substance contrary to section 24 (1) of the Children Act No. 29 of 2022.

Abdulmajid, however, pleaded not guilty and was given a bond of Sh 200,000 and a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on January 18, 2023.