SECTIONS
The Standard

Two charged in Kiambu for giving a 3-year-old whiskey

By Mate Tongola | 17m ago
Edward Ndirangu Muhuka and Abdulmajif Hassan Arafat arraigned before a Kiambu Court.[DCI Twitter]

Two people were on Thursday, December 29, arraigned before a Kiambu Court for giving a 3-year-old baby whiskey during a Christmas party in Nairobi County.

The two suspects, Edward Ndirangu Muhuka, 22 and Abdulmajid Hassan Arafat, 19, went viral after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared a video that captured them giving alcohol to a toddler.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Child Protection Unit would then arrest the suspects in the wee hours of Thursday, December 29 following an undercover operation.

“The two were picked from their slumber in Thindigua and Pangani estates respectively,” said DCI in a statement.

DCI disclosed that the duo had gatecrashed at a party where their mutual friend had been invited.

“The little baby’s mother who retired to bed early after taking care of her guests was shocked after being woken up at 2am by concerned friends, who saw the trending videotape and shared it with her,” DCI added.

Ndirangu pleaded guilty for failing to protect a child from drugs and substance contrary to section 24 (1) of the Children Act No. 29 of 2022. 

Abdulmajid, however, pleaded not guilty and was given a bond of Sh 200,000 and a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on January 18, 2023.

Related Topics

Toddler Alcohol Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
.

Latest Stories

Raila should retire in 2023 as a gift to Kenyans
Raila should retire in 2023 as a gift to Kenyans
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
17 mins ago
Two charged in Kiambu for giving a 3-year-old whiskey
National
By Mate Tongola
17 mins ago
Premium Why Carey Francis threw a sick Gikonyo Kiano out of car
National
By Amos Kareithi
17 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Raila should retire in 2023 as a gift to Kenyans
By Michael Ndonye 17 mins ago
Raila should retire in 2023 as a gift to Kenyans
Two charged in Kiambu for giving a 3-year-old whiskey
By Mate Tongola 17 mins ago
Two charged in Kiambu for giving a 3-year-old whiskey
Why ATM cards are the best way to access your money this Christmas holiday
By Cooperative Bank 18 mins ago
Why ATM cards are the best way to access your money this Christmas holiday
Why Carey Francis threw a sick Gikonyo Kiano out of car
By Amos Kareithi 17 mins ago
Premium Why Carey Francis threw a sick Gikonyo Kiano out of car
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Accountant, Grade 5
  • Employer: Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Planning & Strategy Officer- Grade 4
  • Employer: Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Records Management Assistant - Grade 7
  • Employer: Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Principal Test Development Officer- Grade 3
  • Employer: Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved