Kawira Mwangaza: I am ready for cross-examination

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during her impeachment hearing at the Senate Chambers. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza says she is ready to take the witness stand to defend herself against accusations by County Assembly members.

Through her lawyer Elias Mutuma, the Meru Governor said on Wednesday that she had no reservations on telling her side of the story.

Mutuma was appearing before a Special Senate Committee that is probing Kawira's impeachment.

“We have nothing to hide. We are only trying to be considerate on the issues of time otherwise we have no objection to our client appearing before the committee and defend herself,” said Mutuma.

Kawira is accused of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Earlier on during the session, Kawira had declined to take witness stand claiming the move was a violation of her rights.

“There is no requirement in law that the governor can be forced to testify. We cannot offer the governor for cross examination when she has not tendered any oral evidence to the committee, it will be a prejudice on her part,”said Mutuma.

He added; "The accused have a right to remain silent and have the court infer any inference over her silence. What needs to happen is for the prosecutor of this impeachment motion to table evidence and ours is to challenge and punch holes on the evidence."

On his part, Meru County Assembly lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu told the committee that his team would have wanted to have the opportunity to expose the gaps in affidavits sworn by Kawira.

“We indicated the witnesses we intended to rely on and the governor was not one of them. The Chief of Staff [Harrison Gitonga] who testified before this committee covered all the allegations levelled against the governor,” he said.

In his submission during cross-examination, Harrison Gitonga, who also doubles as Kawira's Private Secretary claimed Murega Baichu, the husband of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, is not a county employee and does not draw any salary as claimed by the MCAs.

“The First Gentleman is not part of the staff and there is no physical office for him or letter of appointment,” Gitonga said.

Members of the Meru County Assembly insist Governor Kawira Mwangaza violated at least one law per day from September 6, when she was sworn in to November 9.

Mwangaza has pleaded not guilty to all charges that informed her impeachment.

The Senate has called for a Special Sitting this Friday to discuss the Committee’s impeachment report.