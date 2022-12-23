SECTIONS
New parastatal appointments: Ex-KDF Chief Julius Karangi appointed to chair population board

By George Maringa | 3h ago

President William Ruto and Kenya Defence Forces Chief Julius Karangi at Jomo Kenyatta’s mausoleum at Parliament grounds. [Mbugua Kibera, Standard]

President William Ruto has made new parastatal appointments.

Through a gazette notice published on 23rd December 2022, Dr. Ruto made changes to the National Council for Population and Development Board.

He has appointed Gen. (Rtd) Julius Waweru Karangi as the new Chairperson of the National Council for Population and Development Board.

“IN exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (2) (a) of the National Council for Population and Development Order, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, appoint— GEN. (RTD.) JULIUS WAWERU KARANGI to be the Chairperson of the National Council for Population and Development Board, with effect from the 23rd December, 2022 up to 20th July, 2024.”

Ruto has since revoked the appointment of David Ngugi.

Ngugi had been appointed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for three years starting May 21, 2021.

Karangi previously served as Chairman of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees. Before his appointed to chair NSSF board, Karangi was chairman of the Kenya Ports Authority.

Gen. Karangi was Chief of Defence Forces from 2011. He retired on May 4, 2015 after 42 years of service.

The National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) is a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency under the National Treasury and Planning, State Department for Planning. NCPD is charged with the responsibility of promoting and coordinating population and development activities in Kenya.

It was established in 1982, as a department in the office of the Vice President and Ministry of Home Affairs, to advise on matters pertaining to population and development.

