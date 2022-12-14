SECTIONS
Japhet Koome: Action taken against police officer who authored terror alert memo

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

The Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome (pictured) has said that administrative action has been taken against Makadara Sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo for authoring a terror alert memo, warning of possible attacks in Nairobi.

Odingo had warned that Al-Shabaab militants were targeting two malls in Nairobi West, another on Thika Road, conference centres in South C, among other places.

The sub-county police boss further said that the attacks had been planned during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome now says the senior police hierarchy had not given Odingo the go-ahead to share such sensitive information.

“We wish to clarify that the letter has neither originated from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police nor has the undersigned officer received any instructions in accordance with the chain of command, to author or disseminate the letter,” said the IG in a press statement.

“As a deterrence measure, administrative action has been taken against the concerned officer,” said Koome.

The Inspector-General has assured Kenyans that the country is safe as the festive season begins.

“We would like to take this opportunity to assure the public that the country is safe and under strict surveillance by multi-agency security teams. Members of public are, therefore, encouraged to continue with their daily businesses without fear,” said Koome.

