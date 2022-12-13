SECTIONS
War between church, tradition rages on 100 years later

By Amos Kareithi | 1h ago
Residents of Wabukhonyi in Kimilili sub-county cheer a young man as he braved the knife. [File, Standard]

Thousands of teenage boys are recovering in barracks under the hawkish eyes of bible-clutching elders to be schooled on complexities of adulthood.

The boys have been undergoing rigorous training of how to transit from boys to men, after being subjected to a "physical rite of passage."

In church organised circumcision programmes, initiates are charged between Sh7,000 to Sh40,000 for circumcision, while it costs Sh1,000 for a cut organised by traditional elders.

This silent ideological war between church elders and the traditional council of elders (Kiama) is evident in Mt Kenya.

Traditionalists accuse the church of usurping its mandate instead of concentrating on nourishing members spiritually to prepare them to go to heaven.

This clash between the church and traditional elders dates back to turn of 20th century when missionaries and government, concerned by the power of the traditional institutions banned the council of elders in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley.

Historical records indicate that elders' caucuses were first banned around 1900 to prevent them from becoming competing centres of power against the government.

However, they were revived in 1912 so as to give people the right to settle their differences in their own way, without disturbing their traditions.

Ironically, a pioneer administrator GAS Northcote accused of using excessive force while dealing with Africans when he was a DC, pushed for their reinstatement.   

In Northcote’s view, the European magistrates lacked knowledge of the law and were not suited to judge cases on land, marriage, divorce, inheritance and such. The elder’s caucuses were reinstated, and returned as courts of law.

They now had legal backing and were confined to specified geographical areas. 

In the event a party was unhappy with a verdict, they could now appeal to the District Officer, District Commissioner and ultimately the Provincial Commissioner.

Interestingly, the church which was initially opposed to the council of elders, now started actively campaigning to have some of their converts appointed.

It's been about 100 years since the pioneer converts some of who later became colonial chiefs such as Josiah Njonjo were appointed to serve in these councils.

The antagonism that existed between church elders and the traditionalists still exists. And the transition of boys to men continues although the institution of "eldership" is at times transactional and still problematic. 

.

