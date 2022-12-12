Ruto awards Chebukati, parliamentary leaders state commendations

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Gachagua were Monday among 460 people including Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati who were feted by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, during the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Ruto awarded state commendations to the DP and his wife Dorcas Gachagua, two IEBC commissioners, governors, and parliamentary leadership for their outstanding services rendered to the nation.

Others were members of the disciplined forces, Judiciary and civilians who received awards of orders, decorations and medals.

The highest to be decorated was First Class: Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH) His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Dr Saifuddin is the spiritual leader and 53rd Da'i al-Mutlaq of one million Dawoodi Bohras, a subgroup of the Tayyibi, Mustaali, Ismaili Shia branch of Islam.

Mr Chebukati was awarded Order of the Golden Heart (EGH) alongside Governors Stephen Sang (Nandi), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Kahiga Mutahi (Nyeri), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Nathif Jamal (Garissa), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Dr Julius Malombe (Kitui).

Others were Governors Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and former Mandera Governor Ali Roba Ali.

Ruto decorated National Assembly Majority and Minority Leaders Kimani Ichung'wah and Opiyo Wandayi with Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH) alongside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, Senate Deputy Speaker Murungi Kathuri and Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot

The President also awarded Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart to Lt Gen Kiprop Kendagor, Lt Gen Peter Njiru Mbogo, Lt Gen Jonah Mwangi and Maj Gen John Omenda.

Those decorated with Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS), were National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya, Majority Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro, Budgets Committee Chair and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Marsabit Women Representative Naomi Waqo and Minority Deputy Leader Robert Mbui.

IEBC commissioners Guliye Abdi Yakub and Boya Molu were decorated with Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) including Kenyan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu, Mwende Mwinzi (South Korea), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's private secretary Kibisu Kabetesi and Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule.

Ruto also awarded Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS), to lawyer Taib Ali Taib, Moi University Vice Chancellor Kosgey Isaac, Dr Komora Amani Yuda and Col Charles Oduor, Col Joel Cherutich, Col Pascal Kitiro, Col Guleid Imano Karu, Col Emmanuel Ptiony Lotu, Col Patrick Kathingo, Col Stephen Melanyi, Col Peter Korir and Col Paul Aruasa.