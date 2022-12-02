IEBC commissioner Justus Nyang'aya resigns amid probe

IEBC Commissioner Justus Nyang’aya. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner, Justus Nyang’aya has resigned from the commission.

In a letter to President William Ruto dated Friday, December 2, Nyang’aya said the decision to step down was made in the country’s best interests, decrying being misunderstood.

“In the last few weeks, I have had serious soul searching and being a man of faith, prayed fervently so that I may have the wisdom to make a decision that is in the best interest of the country. We all agree that the best interest of the nation must always supersede our individual interest,” he wrote.

“I have always endeavored to act in the best interest of the country, although my actions, taken in good faith have been misconstrued,” Nyang’aya said in a letter seen by The Standard.

His actions come in the back of an investigation into his conduct and that of three other IEBC commissioners; Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi.

Earlier, Ruto appointed a nine-member tribunal to probe the suspended commissioners, chaired by Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule.

Other members of the team include Carolyne Kamende Daudi, Mathew Njaramba Nyabena and Col. (Retired) Saeed Khamis, Kibet Kirui Emmanuel, and Irene Tunta Nchoe as joint secretaries.

On Thursday, the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) recommended to the president to form a tribunal to investigate the four over conduct during the August 9 polls.