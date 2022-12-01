What Francis Atwoli, Western leaders discussed with President Ruto at State House

President William Ruto and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli meet at State House on Thursday, December 1. [Twitter: Francis Atwoli - @AtwoliDza ]

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli and leaders from the Western region met President William Ruto at State House on Thursday, December 1, to discuss matters affecting the region.

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting are Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

"We went there to discuss Luhya unity and how we can take our community forward," Atwoli told The Standard on phone.

The COTU boss added that he also took time to discuss the rights and welfare of Kenyan workers.

"We held discussions on Kenya's ratification of ILO C190 and outsourcing of labour. I also sought an appointment with the Head of State to meet and share with all COTU Affiliated General Secretaries,"said Atwoli via Twitter.

His statement was backed by Malala who said the leaders were discussing matters of development in the Mulembe nation.

The meeting comes just days before the December 8 Bungoma senatorial by-election where two Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties are expected to battle it out for the seat.

The seat fell vacant after Ford Kenya's Wetang'ula resigned to become the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Wetang'ula has since endorsed Wafula Wakoli who will face off against UDA’s Mwambu Mabonga, the former Bumula MP.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party, which is led by Mudavadi has vowed to support Wakoli for the Senatorial seat.