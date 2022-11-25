Nairobi Governor Sakaja bans nightclubs, wines and spirits in residential areas

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revoked licences for nightclubs and wines and spirits joints operating in residential areas to curb noise pollution.

Only entertainment joints within the Central Business District (CBD) will be allowed to renew their licences.

Bars in residential areas have also been ordered to stop playing music by 10.00 pm.

“Bars and restaurants in residential areas must operate within the specified time and control noise emanating from their premises,” a circular dated November 25 noted.

Sakaja further directed that liquor joints provide parking spaces for the clients, saying, “vehicles causing obstruction along roads and footpaths shall be impounded.”

The move follows several complaints by Nairobi residents on noise pollution from entertainment joints, with some suing bar owners.

Last month, the Nairobi County Liquor Licensing Board announced it was to deregister 40 nightclubs over noise pollution.

Among the affected joints were Quiver, Loft, Hera Aqua Garden, Numero 5, Paris, Coco Rico, Vine Yard, Bar Next Door, Kettle House Bar Grill, Dejavu, Ibury, Tipsy Lounge, Oyster Bar, Onyx and others.

In 2020, a Nairobi court temporarily closed four nightclubs in the Kilimani area of Nairobi after residents complained of noise and disturbance.