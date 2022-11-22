Ship with 10,000 tonnes of maize from Mozambique yet to offload - KPA

The bow of a cargo ship. [iStockphoto]

A ship carrying 10,000 tons of maize that docked at the Mombasa Port Tuesday came in from the Port of Beira in Mozambique, The Standard has established.

Kenya Port Authority (KPA) confirmed Tuesday that the vessels docked at berth seven at Mombasa but that by last evening, it had not started to offload the maize.

KPA Principal Communication Officer Haji Masemo said the Kenya Bureau of Standard (Kebs) and Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) will determine the quality of the maize before it is released.

“She docked today at berth number seven but it has not started to offload. On the quality of the maize it is Kebs and Kephis that can ascertain that,” said Masemo.

The 14-day shipping list prepared by the KPA the vessels left Beira on Wednesday last week and arrived at the Kenya waters at the Indian Ocean on Monday.

Other sources in Mombasa said that the maize belongs to an international relief agency but we could not establish whether it was to be distributed locally or in other countries.

Marine Traffic, the only application that tracks the movement of ships across the globe indicates that the maize may have been loaded at the Port of Beira in Mozambique.

According to data from government agencies, the country has an annual maize deficit of about 700,000 tones it fills through imports from Uganda, Tanzania, other COMESA countries and Mozambique at 50 per cent tariff.

The former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani extended the free-maize import that was scheduled to expire on May 9, to September 30.

Last week, President William Ruto said in Kwale that the government will import 10,000 tons of maize to cushion Kenyans against hunger. He did not however expressly indicate whether the said import will be GMO or non-GMO maize.

President Ruto’s government blames the drop in maize production on the current drought and the high cost of farm inputs like fertilizer and seeds that led to a drop in production.

This has resulted in a spike in the prices of maize flour in the country. Tuesday's spot check shows that the price of two kilos of a packet of maize flour currently trades between Sh.190 to Sh.230.

“The local ship handler is Seaforth Shipping Limited and the maize is relief food and not that of GMO (genetically modified organism),” said an official at the port.

Seaforth Shipping Limited said it was not ready to release the details of the consignment, adding that KRA and KPA had all the details.

“Our manager is out of the office. The information you want is with KPA and KRA because no cargo can come in without their approval,” said an officer who did not identify himself.

The arrival of the maize in Mombasa sparked debate in the country with MPs from the country’s food basket, South Rift, threatening to censure Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.