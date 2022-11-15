SECTIONS

Adamson Bungei named new Nairobi police chief in changes

By Mate Tongola and Kamore Maina | 1h ago
13 senior police officers affected by the new changes. [File, Standard]

Inspector-General Japhet Koome has announced new changes in the police force affecting 13 senior officers among them Adamson Bungei who is now the new Nairobi police chief.

Bungei takes over from James Mugera who has since retired from the force after attaining retirement age.

In the same changes, Abdallah Komesha, who was recently moved to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters as the Head of Personnel, has now been named the new Principal Deputy to the IG.

Komesha takes over from Munga Nyale who has been moved to Police Headquarters as the Director of Police Reforms.

Boniface Maingi who was the National Police Service Director of Personnel is now the Director of Operations taking over from Rashid Yakub who has been deployed to head the Community Policing wing as the director.

Also affected by the changes announced Tuesday, November 11, is Judy Lamet who was the Director of Child Protection Unit at Vigilance House. She has been promoted to Deputy Director of Police operations.

The changes take effect immediately.

