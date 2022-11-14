Interior CS Kithure Kindiki announces changes in Nairobi city police command

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki addressing the media at Harambee House on Monday, November 14, 2022. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says a reshuffle of the Nairobi County Police command will take place effective immediately to combat the rising cases of insecurity in the county.

Kindiki, who was addressing the media outside Harambee House today, said the government had taken note of an emergence of armed youths who were terrorising Nairobi residents.

"Those boys who have dared the government and want to tell us that they can take over the city and make it a city of crime, we have heard you and therefore we are coming effective immediately," said Kindiki.

"The team will get our errant sons, maybe daughters out of our streets and put them where criminals belong. We cannot trade our freedom and security for anything," he added.

At the same time, Kindiki said the government would be deploying a multi-agency in bandit-prone areas to restore normalcy there.

"We have information on where they (bandits) have retreated to. We are coming to dismantle them, not only the criminals but to break down the entire chain of the cattle rustling industry, the financiers, criminals, spiritual supporters, benefactors and those who purchase stolen livestock from Kenyans," he said.

Kindiki's announcement came just moments after Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome issued a month’s notice to holders of illegal weapons.

Koome asked those in possession of illegal firearms should surrender them within a month or face the law.

The Inspector-General, who held a consultative meeting with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the police force was concerned about the escalating number of mugging incidents, especially in parts of Nairobi County.

“I have issued a one-month notice to those in possession of illegal firearms to surrender to respective police stations. Our Governor [Johnson Sakaja] has revealed to us that there are youths who have been reaching out to him expressing their willingness to surrender the illegal weapons. We welcome that,” he added.