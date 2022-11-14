SECTIONS

US embassy in Kenya identifies three terror suspects

By Winfrey Owino | 2h ago
US identifies three terror suspects. [Fathiya Noor, Standard]

The United States has identified three suspected Al Shabaab terrorists.

However, the US embassy in Kenya says the three; Mahad Karate, Jehad Mostafa, and Ahmed Diriye are still at large.

In a statement made on Monday, November 14 afternoon in Nairobi, the US has also offered a Sh 1.2 billion [$10 million] reward to persons with information on their whereabouts.

““To our Kenyan and regional partners, the United States is offering reward money for information that will lead to the identification and disruption of Al-Shabaab’s revenue sources and funding. This is huge information on Al-Shabaab’s exploitation of local natural resources and financial donors and facilitators,” an official at the US embassy said.

According to the US, the trio who are leaders of the terror group are responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Kenya, Somalia, and other neighboring countries.

The attacks have led to the loss of lives in hundreds. 

“We know that Al-Shabaab receives money through a plethora of illegal activities that go on around the world to fund their operations and to fund the killing of hundreds of civilians every year,” he added.

The informants are urged to submit the information through Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp to +254-71-87-12-366 (Kenya) or +252-68-43-43-308 (Somalia). 

The US embassy in Kenya has also promised to protect individuals who give information that will lead to the arrest of the three suspects.

