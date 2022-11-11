SECTIONS

KRA staffer dies after falling off building

By Betty Njeru | 4h ago

Times Tower Building in Nairobi which hosts Kenya Revenue Offices. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employee has this evening died after falling off the Times Tower building in Nairobi.

KRA, in a statement Friday, said the employee died while receiving medical care.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the demise of one of our staff during an incident that happened at our Times Tower offices this afternoon,” the Authority said.

“Unfortunately, the staff succumbed to injuries while being attended to by the medical personnel. KRA remains committed to the health and safety of its staff and is saddened by this unfortunate occurrence.”

KRA says police are investigating the incident and did not disclose any further details about the occurrence.

Friday’s incident mirrors the death of a senior employee of PwC Kenya in 2018, who died after “jumping” from his 17th-floor office in Westlands, Nairobi.

Authorities said the man landed on the balcony of the second floor of the building and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Aga Khan Hospital.

