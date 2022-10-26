President Ruto appoints 22 Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General and Secretary to the Cabinet

President William Ruto. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

President William Ruto has today made changes in his Cabinet.

In a gazette notice dated 26th October, the Head of State has appointed the twenty-two (22) new Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General Justin Muturi, and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

The twenty-two Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General and Secretary to the Cabinet were unanimously approved by Parliament on Wednesday.

The new Cabinet Secretaries are:

Musalia Mudavadi – Prime Cabinet Secretary

Justin Muturi – Attorney General

Aden Duale – Ministry of Defence

Alfred Mutua – Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs

Alice Wahome Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

Prof. Kithure Kindiki – Ministry of Interior and National Administration

Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u – National Treasury and Planning

Aisha Jumwa – Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action

Davis Chirchir – Energy and Petroleum

Moses Kuria – Trade, Investment and Industry

Kipchumba Murkomen – Roads, Transport and Public Works

Roselinda Soipan Tuya – Environment and Forestry

Peninah Malonza – Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage

They will all assume office tomorrow, Thursday 27th October 2022 and they are expected to take the oath of office.