SECTIONS

President Ruto appoints 22 Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General and Secretary to the Cabinet

By George Maringa | 2d ago
President William Ruto. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

President William Ruto has today made changes in his Cabinet.

In a gazette notice dated 26th October, the Head of State has appointed the twenty-two (22) new Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General Justin Muturi, and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

The twenty-two Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General and Secretary to the Cabinet were unanimously approved by Parliament on Wednesday.

The new Cabinet Secretaries are:

Musalia Mudavadi – Prime Cabinet Secretary

Justin Muturi – Attorney General

Aden Duale – Ministry of Defence

Alfred Mutua – Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs

Alice Wahome Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

Prof. Kithure Kindiki – Ministry of Interior and National Administration

Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u – National Treasury and Planning 

Aisha Jumwa – Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action

Davis Chirchir – Energy and Petroleum

Moses Kuria – Trade, Investment and Industry

Kipchumba Murkomen – Roads, Transport and Public Works

Roselinda Soipan Tuya – Environment and Forestry

Peninah Malonza – Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage

They will all assume office tomorrow, Thursday 27th October 2022 and they are expected to take the oath of office.

Related Topics

President William Ruto CS Nominees Attorney General
.

Latest Stories

KHU: Mbugua determined to help Spartans end winless run against Lakers at City Park
KHU: Mbugua determined to help Spartans end winless run against Lakers at City Park
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
7 mins ago
Musk takes over Twitter and faces social media crash course
News
By AP
57 mins ago
Premium Baichu, Mwangaza expose fragile nature of marriage and politics
National
By Brian Okoth
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

KHU: Mbugua determined to help Spartans end winless run against Lakers at City Park
By Washington Onyango 7 mins ago
KHU: Mbugua determined to help Spartans end winless run against Lakers at City Park
Baichu, Mwangaza expose fragile nature of marriage and politics
By Brian Okoth 1 hr ago
Premium Baichu, Mwangaza expose fragile nature of marriage and politics
Lari man slashes wife to death, harms 16-year-old daughter
By George Njunge 1 hr ago
Lari man slashes wife to death, harms 16-year-old daughter
Lionesses begin World Cup slot hunt against Zambia today
By Washington Onyango 1 hr ago
Lionesses begin World Cup slot hunt against Zambia today

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved