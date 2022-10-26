President Ruto appoints 22 Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General and Secretary to the Cabinet

President William Ruto has today made changes in his Cabinet.
In a gazette notice dated 26th October, the Head of State has appointed the twenty-two (22) new Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General Justin Muturi, and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.
The twenty-two Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney-General and Secretary to the Cabinet were unanimously approved by Parliament on Wednesday.
The new Cabinet Secretaries are:
Musalia Mudavadi – Prime Cabinet Secretary
Justin Muturi – Attorney General
Aden Duale – Ministry of Defence
Alfred Mutua – Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs
Alice Wahome Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation
Prof. Kithure Kindiki – Ministry of Interior and National Administration
Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u – National Treasury and Planning
Aisha Jumwa – Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action
Davis Chirchir – Energy and Petroleum
Moses Kuria – Trade, Investment and Industry
Kipchumba Murkomen – Roads, Transport and Public Works
Roselinda Soipan Tuya – Environment and Forestry
Peninah Malonza – Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage
They will all assume office tomorrow, Thursday 27th October 2022 and they are expected to take the oath of office.