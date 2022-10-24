Circumstances under which GSU men shot Pakistani journalist Arshad dead in Kajiado

Pakistani investigative journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead Sunday night. Police say the journalist and his brother Khurram Ahmed failed to stop at a police barrier. Khurram was the driver.

The car in which Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was reportedly shot and killed had ten bullet holes.

The details that emerged from an OB report obtained by the standard indicate that the car, registration number KDG 200M, had a bullet hole on the left side of the windscreen where the deceased was sitting.

The Kenya Police Service said it would issue a statement on the death but it hadn't done so by the time this article was posted.

It also had two bullet holes on the rear left back screen, one bullet hole on the rear right door, four holes on the right side of the boot and deflated right tire.

The 50-year-old Pakistan TV show host and an award-winning journalist died on Sunday after the vehicle he was travelling in with his brother Khurram Ahmed was shot by the General Service Unit at Kuenia Farm along Kamukuru Road Kajiado County.

The two are said to have spent the weekend in Magadi town and were driving back to the city when the shooting occurred.

According to an OB report obtained by the Standard, it all started when officers from DCI in Starehe, Nairobi, circulated a report of theft of a motor vehicle.

The report indicated Mr Douglas Wainaina had parked his vehicle registration number KDJ 700F outside an electrical shop and left his son Dancan Kamau inside and on return, he found the vehicle missing.

Kamau immediately reported the incident at Pangani Police Station in Nairobi and using mobile tracking technology, the officers located the son at Olosuritia ACK Church Kiserian town, Kajiado County.

After a while, he was also located at Kiserian Dam Estate and later at Olepolos Hills respectively.

Following the tracking, the Starehe DCI officers alerted the officer in charge of GSU Magadi Training School who dispatched officers at a roadblock along the Kiserian-Magadi road.

It was then t that the brothers heard gunshots.

Khurram called Naqar Ahmed also a Pakistan national who resides at Tinga a few kilometres from where they were and informed him about the incident.

Nagar advised them to pass by his place and on arrival at the main gate, it was found that Ahmed was dead with a gunshot wound on the head. The bullet had entered at the back of and exited at the front side of his head. Before his death on Sunday, Pakistani Investigative journalist Arshad Sharif had covered many political events in his country for national and international news organisations.



The brothers were driving along Kuenia-Kamukuru rough road, and before they reached the Kiserian-Magadi road, they found it blocked with small stones and decided to drive over them.

According to police, the Pakistanis say they are developers and reside in Nairobi.

The scene was documented and the body was taken to Chiromo mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Yesterday, Ahmed's wife Javeria Siddique confirmed the incident on her social media handle.

“I lost my friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad Sharif today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking please don’t share our family pics, personal details, and his last pictures from the hospital. Remember us in your prayers, ” mourned Siddique.

Details of the death of the famous Pakistan TV show host remain scanty, friends and family mourning his demise have however said he was killed in a ‘gun attack’.

The award-winning journalist was vocally opposed to the ongoing political developments in Pakistan and specialised in investigative journalism and covered many political events in his country for national and international news organisations.