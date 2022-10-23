Rogue cop kills two colleagues, injures two others before shooting self

An officer stationed at Moyale Police Station, Marsabit County, has killed his two colleagues and injured others before killing himself.

Police reports indicate that the incident took place on Sunday, October 23, at 6 am.

According to a police report made this morning, the deceased grabbed one of his colleagues and then hit him with a stone on his head.

“He picked a huge stone and suddenly hit PC Odero on the forehead making him fall onto the ground, in the process injuring him and has since been rushed to hospital in a fair condition,” police say.

The said officer then went to the armory, where the officer in charge was distributing firearms to officers reporting for duties.

He shot dead the officer in charge and a constable who was at the armory.

“He also shot at PC Abass Mohammed, and injured him on the left shoulder,” police say.

Shortly after, he went back to his house, locked the door from inside, and shot himself in the chin.

The injured officer was rushed to Alhilal Hospital in serious condition.

The bodies were taken to Moyale Sub-county hospital mortuary.