Ten shortlisted for DCI boss job

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Ten people, among them, top police officers have been shortlisted for interviews to be the next Director of Criminal Investigations.

In a tweet by the National Police Service Commission, the ten (10) candidates, each of whom seeks to fill the vacant position left by Kinoti have been invited for interviews and vetting.

The ten are;

Amin Ibrahim Mohamed Bernard Barasa Walumoli Eliud Kipkoech Lagat Gideon Nyale Munga Esther Chepkosgei Seroney David Kipkosgey Birech Jonyo Michael Wiso Nicholas Ireri Kamwende Paul Jimmie Ndambuki Simon Mwangi Wanderi

Among those shortlisted are top bosses within the police service, drawn from different units including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mohammed Amin is the head of internal affairs unit, while Michael Wiso currently serves as Legal Director in the National Police Service. Bernard Walumoli on the other hand is the coast region DCI boss. Eliud Lagat is the DCI head of reforms and a long serving head of bomb unit.

The ten candidates will appear for interviews on Tuesday, 11th October 2022 at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

More than 160 Kenyans had applied to succeed George Kinoti as the Director of the Criminal Investigations. The applications were accepted between September 29 and October 6.

Besides police officers, seasoned lawyers and civil society members are among those who had applied for the position.

Kinoti exited the DCI on September 27, 2022.

He had been appointed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss in January 2018 during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term.

After a four-year stay at the helm of the investigative agency, he exited under a cloud of disapproval by President William Ruto, who accused him of weaponising the war on graft and other crimes, especially during the run-up to the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Dr Ruto accused Kinoti of targeting leaders who were affiliated to him and opposed to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Odinga, the first runner-up in the presidential election, was Ruto’s main rival in the Kenyatta-succession contest.

Kinoti served as Kenya’s 11th DCI director, taking over from Ndegwa Muhoro, who had been at the helm of DCI for eight years, between 2010 and 2018.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the DCI chief earns a basic salary of Sh372,750, a House Allowance of Sh100,000 and a Salary Market Adjustment of Sh148,400, bringing the total gross monthly salary to Sh621,250.

The immediate former DCI director, Kinoti, has since been absorbed by the Public Service Commission (PSC). His assignment area remains unrevealed.

Prior to his rise to DCI director, George Kinoti was the Director of Corporate Communications at the National Police Service.