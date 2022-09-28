Salaries Cabinet Secretaries in President Ruto's government will get

President William Ruto's Cabinet nominees Moses Kuria (L) and Aisha Jumwa. [Standard]

Each of the 22 Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s government will take home a gross monthly salary of Sh924,000.

Data from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) shows that a CS earns Sh554,400 basic salary, Sh200,000 house allowance and a salary market adjustment of Sh169,000 monthly.

The CSs will also qualify for a medical cover that extends to one spouse and four children aged below 25 years.

The inpatient cover, according to their medical scheme, will be Sh10 million, outpatient (Sh300,000), maternity (Sh150,000), dental (Sh75,000) and optical (Sh75,000).

The ministers will also qualify for an official car whose engine capacity doesn’t exceed 3000cc. They’ll also get per diem for local and foreign trips charged in line with the SRC rates.

The CSs also qualify for a maximum of Sh10 million car loan that would attract a 3 per cent annual interest. They’ll also get monthly airtime allowance of Sh20,000.

The ministers, as per SRC, also qualify for a mortgage of up to Sh40 million and an annual leave allowance of Sh50,000 per year.

On Tuesday, September 27, President William Ruto announced his Cabinet nominees, kicking out President Uhuru Kenyatta’s entire team, except for Simon Chelugui and Monica Juma.

Chelugui, who was the CS for Labour under President Kenyatta’s administration, will now be the Minister for Cooperatives Micro, Small and Medium-size Enterprises.

Monica Juma, who served as the Energy minister and previously Defence CS under the former president’s regime, has been picked by Ruto to serve as the National Security Advisor.

Other nominees to the Cabinet include Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary), Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Njuguna Ndung'u (Treasury), Aisha Juma (Public Service and Gender), Aden Duale (Defence), Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Moses Kuria (Trade), Rebecca Miano (East African Community), Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Roselinda Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry).

The remaining proposed CS office holders are Zachariah Mwangi Njeru (Lands), Penina Malonza (Tourism), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Susan Wafula (Health), Eliud Owalo (Information, Communication and Digital Economy), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Davis Chirchir (Energy) Ababu Namwamba (Sports) Salim Mvurya (Mining) and Florence Bore (Labour).

The Cabinet Secretary nominees will be vetted by the National Assembly for approval or rejection.

Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators convene for the first post-swearing-in sitting on Thursday, September 29, when President William Ruto will officially open the 13th Parliament.

The president will make his address to the Bicameral House at 2:30pm.

CSs under President Kenyatta’s first term – between 2013 and 2017 – took home a total monthly gross pay of Sh1.06 million, which was reviewed downwards to Sh924,000 by the SRC in 2017.