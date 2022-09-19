Order of activities at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service begins Monday at 1 pm EAT. [Courtesy]

Buckingham Palace has released the order of events at the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The funeral of the fallen monarch will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 shortly before midday in the UK.

After the service, the royals also put in place a separate ceremony.

Before the service starts, the tenor bell will be tolled every minute for 96 minutes to help mourners reflect on the years she lived.

The funeral service has been scheduled to begin at 11:00 am [about 1 pm EAT]. The service will be broadcast live on BBC, the state broadcaster, television, radio and iPlayer.

The service at Westminster Abbey will pay tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign and lifetime of service", BBC reports.

The service will be led by the Dean of Westminster and Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE.

Music during the service will be sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.

The choirs will be under the direction of James O'Donnell, Organist and Master of the Choristers.

Trumpet Major Julian Sandford will lead the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry, and the organ will be played by Sub-Organist Peter Holder.

During the service, a Procession of about ten Religious Representatives will move to places in the Nave [central part of a church building] and the Sacrarium [sanctuary of a church] as everybody else remains seated.

The representatives are from the churches of Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

The Royal Family will be received at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster.

They will be conducted to their seats in the Lantern, where they will remain seated until the Queen's coffin enters the Abbey.

As the Procession of the Coffin enters the Abbey, all in attendance stand in honour.

Three Bible Verses will be read as the procession of the coffin moves through the abbey before the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, sing

According to a report by the BBC, the Queen’s coffin has been surmounted by The Imperial State Crown, The Orb and The Sceptre and borne by the Bearer Party.

The bearer party consists of the royal family led by the king and the Queen Consort.

The Dean of Westminster will say a short prayer to the queen’s body.

Honourable Baroness Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, will read the first Lesson, after all, sing St Clement.

Prime Minister Liz Truss will read the second Lesson, followed by the hymn 'The Lord's my shepherd' - which was also sung at Prince Philip and the Queen's wedding in 1947.

The sermon will be delivered by the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan.

After the sermon, all will remain seated as the choir sings the Anthem, 'My soul, there is a country, set by Hubert Parry.

The Commendation will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster will pronounce the Blessing.

As the service comes to a close, all will remain standing as The Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel.

A two-minute silence will then be observed across the UK, followed by The Reveille sounded by the State Trumpeters.

All remain standing as the congregation sings the national anthem, God Save The King.

The Sovereign's Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play 'Sleep, dearie, sleep'.

All remain standing as the coffin and processions leave the church.

The Sub-Organist plays Fantasia in C minor BWV 562, Johann Sebastian Bach.