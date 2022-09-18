Former governors go home without pension

County Pension Fund (CPF) Managing Director, Hosea Kili. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Pioneer governors of devolution who concluded two terms in terms have gone home without pension.

This emerged during the Council of Governors (CoG) induction in Mombasa where some county bosses raised concern over the matter saying the national government is yet to address it to date.

Addressing the governors and their deputies during the three-day induction, County Pension Fund (CPF) Managing Director, Hosea Kili regretted that the former governors have gone home empty-handed but said the pension case was in court and he could not comment about it.

“It is true the governors have not been paid their pension but we have to wait for the court decision," he said.

In the case pending in court, CoG wants a monthly pension of Sh739,200 for governors and Sh700,00 for their deputies, in addition to a lump sum payment equivalent to one-year pay, a 3,000cc four-wheel-drive vehicle, fuel allowance, medical cover for local and overseas treatment, a driver and personal assistant.

However, Mr Kili said the governors have other options to ensure they do not go home empty-handed after serving for two terms.

The CPF boss advised the Council to come up with a Bill that could be passed in Parliament to secure their pension.

He said the governors have a right to enjoy pension like Members of Parliament.

The governors came up with a raft of resolutions aimed at strengthening devolution now in its third term.

They resolved to engage the presidency on the shared roadmap for devolution.

The governors want to establish a linkage between the council and Parliament to facilitate the review and development of policies and laws that are aligned to the devolved system of government.

They promised to support the structured capacity strengthening of counties to ensure compliance with the statutory obligation to guarantee uninterrupted operations of county governments and smooth delivery of services to mwananchi.

They resolved to engage development partners and other stakeholders in the implementation of devolution.

The council also launched the strategic plan 2022-2027 on how to fulfil the aspirations of Kenyans in devolved governments.

During the meeting, the governors sought to know how they will handle the issue of house allowance including that of their deputies using private residences.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi Jiir urged the Public Service Commission to intervene over claims of staff with fake certificates.

“We have a big problem with some employees of the counties who have fake certificates. Some cannot execute the jobs they have been employed to do,” he said.

But Kakamega County Public Service Board Chairperson Catherine Omweno told the governors to do due diligence and follow the process of determining the authenticity of certificates.

“You cannot sack those employees over such claims even if you have established the employee has a fake certificate. You must follow the procedure of fair administrative action but do not sack without due process,” said Ms Omweno.