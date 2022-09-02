SECTIONS

Election petition: Bated breath as Kenya awaits Supreme court verdict

By Betty Njeru | 47m ago

Chief Justice Martha Koome during the presidential petition hearing at the Supreme Court, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Supreme Court has adjourned a three-day presidential election petition hearing, ahead of a verdict on Monday, September 5.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, in her concluding remarks on Friday, said they will communicate the exact time of the judgement, as D-day nears.

The seven-judge bench has retreated to write the judgements, in a case challenging the declaration of William Ruto as President-elect, following the August 9 polls.

“We will deliver our judgement on Monday, September 5. We shall give you a notice indicating the exact time. I am reminded that Monday runs up to midnight,” Koome noted.

Judges had three days since Wednesday to hear petitioners' and respondents’ cases, from which they will draw a verdict.

There were nine issues at the centre of the petition, key among them; whether there was interference with uploading and transmission of forms 34A from the polling stations to the IEBC public portal, and whether the declared president-elect attained 50 per cent plus one vote of the votes cast in accordance with Article 138 (4) of the Constitution.

The main petitioners were Raila Odinga and Martha Karua, represented by Senior Counsels James Orengo, Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor, and Okong'o Omogeni.

William Ruto, the first respondent was represented by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia and lawyers Prof Kithure Kindiki and Kioko Kilukumi, while Former Attorney General Githu Muigai appeared for IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati, and lawyers Eric Gumbo and Kamau Karori appeared for the commission (IEBC).

Related Topics

Supreme Court Verdict Martha Koome Election Petition
.

Latest Stories

Bated breath as Kenya awaits Supreme court verdict on Monday
Bated breath as Kenya awaits Supreme court verdict on Monday
National
By Betty Njeru
47 mins ago
Kiraitu Murungi's party joins Ruto's Kenya Kwanza
Politics
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Life imprisonment for sexual offenders unconstitutional, High Court rules
National
By Joackim Bwana
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Bated breath as Kenya awaits Supreme court verdict on Monday
By Betty Njeru 47 mins ago
Bated breath as Kenya awaits Supreme court verdict on Monday
Kiraitu Murungi's party joins Ruto's Kenya Kwanza
By Betty Njeru 1 hr ago
Kiraitu Murungi's party joins Ruto's Kenya Kwanza
Life imprisonment for sexual offenders unconstitutional, High Court rules
By Joackim Bwana 2 hrs ago
Life imprisonment for sexual offenders unconstitutional, High Court rules
Why the form 34A had the name Jose Camargo- Mahat Somane
By Fred Kagonye 4 hrs ago
Why the form 34A had the name Jose Camargo- Mahat Somane
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Aqua
  • 2015 Toyota Aqua
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,200,000
2015 Nissan Dayz
  • 2015 Nissan Dayz
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 750,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,000,000
3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 8,500,000
Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 30,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • County Secretary and Head of Public Service (1) Post
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyandarua
  • County Attorney One (1) Post
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyandarua
  • Public Service, Administration and Devolution
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Public Works, Roads, Transport, Housing and Energy
  • Employer: Nyandarua County Assembly
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyandarua

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved