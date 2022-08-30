SECTIONS

Presidential petition: Pre-trial conference underway

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago
All set for a pre-trial conference at the Supreme Court, Nairobi. [Murimi Mwangi, Standard]

All eyes are at the Supreme Court in Nairobi today, Tuesday, August 30, as the pre-trial conference for the presidential election petition begins. 

The conference began just minutes after 11.00 am.

In the conference, the court will lay the ground rules for the petition period, including setting guidelines, and time allocation, among others.

Lawyers of various petitioners and respondents will also introduce themselves and who they are representing.

The Standard has also learnt that the apex court will hear the consolidation of different petitions filed before it.

Initially, there were nine petitions challenging the declaration of William Ruto as President-elect, but one (that of Moses Kuria) has since been struck out.

The apex court also dismissed an application to strike out the Attorney General and four IEBC commissioners. It allowed the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) to be enjoined as amici curiae, Latin for Friends of the Court.

Seven Supreme court judges will hear and determine the petition led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The main petitioners are Raila Odinga and Martha Karua, who will be represented by a team of 42 lawyers, led by Senior Counsel James Orengo. The other senior lawyers are Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor, and Okong'o Omogeni.

On the other hand, Ruto will be represented by a team of 54 lawyers led by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia and Prof Kithure Kindiki and Kioko Kilukumi.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai is appearing for IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati, while lawyers Eric Gumbo and Kamau Karori are appearing for the commission (IEBC).

 

.

