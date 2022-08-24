Azimio unveils 38 lawyers in presidential election petition

Azimio-One Kenya coalition team presents petition documents at the Supreme Court. [Samson Wire, Standard]

A battery of 38 lawyers will represent Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition in its presidential election petition before the Supreme Court.

The team will be led by Senior Counsel James Orengo. The other senior lawyers are Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor, and Okong'o Omogeni.

“We are pleased that our presidential election petition has buoyed the spirits of Kenyans that justice will prevail and that they did not cast their ballots for Azimio in vain. We have assembled the best team of lawyers in Kenya,” Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua said in a statement on Wednesday.

Another group of eight lawyers will handle the case management. They are Paul Mwangi (lead lawyer), who will be assisted by Dan Maanzo, Ben Sihanya, Julie Soweto, Velma Maumo, Jackson Awele, Fred Orego and Tom Macharia.

Other lawyers, who will put up a defense for Raila, include Ndegwa Njiru, Arnold Oginga, Winnie Makaba, John Njomo and Jacqueline Njoroge.

The coalition has also contracted consultants. They include Makau Mutua, Adams Oloo and Caesar Wanjau.

In their petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win, Raila and his running mate Martha Karua claimed that their votes had been manipulated at select counties perceived as Ruto’s strongholds.

There are at least nine petitions challenging Ruto's victory at the Supreme Court.