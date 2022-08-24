SECTIONS

Azimio unveils 38 lawyers in presidential election petition

By Betty Njeru | 5h ago

Azimio-One Kenya coalition team presents petition documents at the Supreme Court. [Samson Wire, Standard]

A battery of 38 lawyers will represent Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition in its presidential election petition before the Supreme Court.

The team will be led by Senior Counsel James Orengo. The other senior lawyers are Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor, and Okong'o Omogeni.

“We are pleased that our presidential election petition has buoyed the spirits of Kenyans that justice will prevail and that they did not cast their ballots for Azimio in vain. We have assembled the best team of lawyers in Kenya,” Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua said in a statement on Wednesday.

Another group of eight lawyers will handle the case management. They are Paul Mwangi (lead lawyer), who will be assisted by Dan Maanzo, Ben Sihanya, Julie Soweto, Velma Maumo, Jackson Awele, Fred Orego and Tom Macharia.

Other lawyers, who will put up a defense for Raila, include Ndegwa Njiru, Arnold Oginga, Winnie Makaba, John Njomo and Jacqueline Njoroge.

The coalition has also contracted consultants. They include Makau Mutua, Adams Oloo and Caesar Wanjau.

In their petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win, Raila and his running mate Martha Karua claimed that their votes had been manipulated at select counties perceived as Ruto’s strongholds.

There are at least nine petitions challenging Ruto's victory at the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Election Petition Presidential Election Petition Raila Odinga
.

Latest Stories

Early detection is of great importance to breast cancer management
Early detection is of great importance to breast cancer management
Opinion
By Anne Dembah
3 hrs ago
Pfizer seeks OK of updated Covid-19 vaccine booster for fall
Health & Science
By Associated Press
3 hrs ago
Supreme Court should punish anyone involved in malpractices
Opinion
By Bruno Otiato
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Kenya Kwanza, Azimio flex muscles in county assemblies Speakers race
By Standard Team 12 hrs ago
Premium Kenya Kwanza, Azimio flex muscles in county assemblies Speakers race
Third in command? Calculating senator's gamble could pay off
By Oscar Obonyo 1 day ago
Premium Third in command? Calculating senator's gamble could pay off
I'm not a coward, Justina Wamae says on her public fallout with Wajackoyah
By Winfrey Owino 1 day ago
I'm not a coward, Justina Wamae says on her public fallout with Wajackoyah
Kibwana dumps Raila for Ruto, to defend the Pres-elect in court
By Stephen Nzioka and Winfrey Owino 1 day ago
Kibwana dumps Raila for Ruto, to defend the Pres-elect in court

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved