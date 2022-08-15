SECTIONS

IEBC to announce presidential election winner at 3pm

By Mate Tongola | 25m ago
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to announce the presidential election results at 3pm on August 15, 2022.

IEBC invited the media to cover the historic event at Bomas of Kenya where the winner of the 2022 General Elections is expected to be declared.

By 1pm, some of the presidential candidates had already arrived at the venue accompanied by their families.

George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and Agano’s David Mwaure had already taken to their seats at the Bomas auditorium.

Meanwhile, Kenya Kwanza’s presidential candidate William Ruto was set to leave his Karen home for the venue. A convoy of cars and police escort motorbikes were seen parked outside his gate.

Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga was also preparing to depart from his Karen home to Bomas.  

“All ready for Bomas,” Raila’s running mate Martha Karua tweeted.

The five-day verification of results forms came to an end on Monday with the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati expected to declare the results of the August 9 polls.

The National Tallying Centre, Bomas of Kenya, was under tight security with from police drawn from multi-agencies.

