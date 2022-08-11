Wafula Chebukati starts releasing official presidential results

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun releasing official presidential results from all 290 constituencies.
The commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday announced the first verified presidential results from Webuye East Constituency, Bungoma County.
Out of 48,950 registered voters in the constituency, only 30,491 cast their votes.
Almost an hour after making the first announcement, Chebukati is yet to announce more results.
- Ballots are so yesterday, it's time Kenyans voted digitally
- Why we should reform our voting system
- Business slowly picks up in Nairobi town centre
- How IEBC portal helped Kenyans handle anxiety
Keep Reading
The Standard will be updating as per IEBC’s announcements.
Webuye East Constituency
Raila Odinga: 13, 720 votes,
Willliam Ruto: 16,412
George Wajackoyah: 249
David Mwaure: 110
This story is being updated…