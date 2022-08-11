Wafula Chebukati starts releasing official presidential results

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses a press conference at Bomas of Kenya. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun releasing official presidential results from all 290 constituencies.

The commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday announced the first verified presidential results from Webuye East Constituency, Bungoma County.

Out of 48,950 registered voters in the constituency, only 30,491 cast their votes.

Almost an hour after making the first announcement, Chebukati is yet to announce more results.

The Standard will be updating as per IEBC’s announcements.

Webuye East Constituency

Raila Odinga: 13, 720 votes,

Willliam Ruto: 16,412

George Wajackoyah: 249

David Mwaure: 110

This story is being updated…