Early parliamentary results: Here are the winners

By Standard Team | 35m ago

Incumbent Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka (left) holds a certificate after being declared the winner of the parliamentary race. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Junet Mohammed has retained his Suna East parliamentary seat, garnering 26,516 votes, against his closest rival Elias Okumu who scored 4,808 votes.

Former Deputy President William Ruto aide Maryanne Kitany is the new Aldai Member of Parliament, garnering 42, 015 votes.

Kitany floored the incumbent MP Corneli Serem who scored some 13,309 votes.

Other candidates in the race for Aldai MP include Nareca Nandoya (1,676 votes), Jacob Kiprop with 801 votes, and Thomas Samoei who scored 668 votes. The total cast votes were 58,469.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has also retained his seat with 32,359 votes.

In Khwisero, the incumbent Christopher Aseka of the ODM party has been declared the MP-elect Khwisero Constituency, leading with 28,856 votes against his main competitor Godfrey Kinoti who garnered 4,673 votes.

Ford-K’s Martin Wanyonyi has been declared the MP-elect in Webuye East Constituency.

ODM’s Samuel Atandi has retained the Alego Usonga parliamentary seat with 69,129 vote.

George Muluan of DAP-K came second with 14,624 votes, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Sospeter Opondo, an Independent candidate scored 2,079 in the race. 

More follows…

