Why media houses are streaming different presidential results

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has laughed at the slow pace at which Kenyan media houses are tallying the provisional presidential results.

In a press briefing at the Bomas of Kenya, which is the national tallying centre, Chebukati wondered why the mainstream media was sluggish yet 97 per cent of the Forms 34A had been loaded on its portal.

"You should be at 97 per cent. Maybe you were not prepared," he said as he cautioned Kenyans against relying on social media postings as official results of the election.

The chairman said although the commission will not name the winner of the tally today, it would use the results streamed in its portal to make the declaration.

"Results in the public portal are the same that the commission will use to declare the results. We have given agents, media and certain stakeholders access to the same... declaration of Presidential results will not happen today," he said.

The most important thing Kenyans want to know is the winners of the various elective positions and who will become the fifth President of Kenya.

For media, the arduous task is to deliver accurate news content round the clock to a very hungry audience that is consuming the content from multiple platforms and screens.

For starters, media content must be packaged in Swahili and English.

To meet the needs of audiences in Kenya and abroad, media houses have planned for 24-hour news coverage until the day the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announces the winner of the presidential ballot.

Here are some of the variables that determine why media is taking it slow

Data teams

There are 46,229 Forms 34A whose results the commission says are final. The purpose of uploading them to a public portal is to enable scrutiny, including parallel tallies.

Simply put, tallying all the forms from the over 46,000 polling stations with a quick speed is a tall order not only for media houses but IEBC itself.

In that regard, each media house has an established data centre with teams working round the clock to process the results. This includes manually downloading Forms 34A from all the polling stations as loaded in the IEBC’s portal and tabulating them.

This depends on how fast the teams key in and download the forms. While some media houses opted to focus on strongholds of individual candidates, others chose to randomly download the forms.

Data processing speeds

This largely depends on the system each media house is using to pull the data from IEBC’s portal before synchronising it in their systems.

Some systems are slow, others are fast. This determines the speed at which the data teams verify the results. Stream by NTV Kenya.

Trust issues

It is worth noting that no media house will win an award for being the first to tabulate the results. It is all about a slow but accurate process that will prove credibility at the end.

Who would want to rush and apologise anyway?

Before the polls day, the country had experienced highly charged campaigns. Some of the memes circulating on social media.

We have also had several opinion polls that sparked emotive reactions from either camp. Whether the pollsters will be vindicated by the final tallies or not, is a matter of time

Creativity in presenting numbers

To simplify the numbers, journalists must present the numerical content in creative ways that are easy to understand. Creative storytelling is a major differentiation factor.

Apart from watching TV or listening to the radio, audiences are online to consume and look for content to share.

Any media that is not packaging the results for consumption on various media platforms is missing an opportunity to reach multi-screen audiences.

To work on the creative content that is published on these multiple platforms needs keenness and accuracy, which takes a bit of time.

Spread of fake news and misinformation

This election is a great test of the gatekeeping strengths of media houses. Fact-checking skills have been at play as all stakeholders seek to counter-check and verify before going live.

Although all camps have deployed bloggers who are selling narratives that suit their side as the tally drags on, if journalists and editors are not vigilant, this fake news, misinformation and disinformation can find their way into the content. As a rule of thumb, the media must adhere to the basics of journalism – verification.

This is the time trust plays a key role for a news brand. Any inaccurate information will have an impact on the reputation of a media house.

As Kenyans anxiously wait for the final tally, all eyes and ears remain on which media will win that TRUST.