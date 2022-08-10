How key counties are faring in Forms 34A submission

An IEBC official places a semi-permanent ink on the forefinger of a voter. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Provisional presidential results continue to stream in from all 46,229 polling stations across the country.

As of 11.00 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 27, 238 polling stations had submitted their Forms 34A, a 58.9 per cent submission.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati in an update said they will be doing verification of the transmitted images of the form 34As against the original form 34As.

Kenyans can log on to the IEBC public portal and gain access to the presidential result forms.

Below is an analysis of how major counties in the country are faring in the submission.

As of 10.20 pm, Nairobi County had submitted 2,148 out of 3,649 Forms 34A representing 58.87 per cent.

Of this, Ruaraka Constituency leads with 149 out of 194 forms at 76.8 per cent, followed by Starehe with 195 out of 259 forms at 75.29 per cent.

Dagoreti South has submitted 125 out of 175 forms while Kibra constituency has submitted 133 out of 196 forms representing 67.86 per cent.

Embakasi South constituency has the least number of forms at 85 out of 246. This is equivalent to 34.55 per cent.

While Westlands has submitted 112 out of the 242 forms representing 46.28 per cent, Kasarani constituency has so far submitted 124 out of the 240 forms an equivalent of 51.67 per cent.

In Mombasa, as of 11.00 pm, some 827 out of 1,045 forms had been submitted.

Jomvu constituency leads with 113 out of 125 forms representing 90.4 per cent.

Kisauni constituency follows with 194 out of 217 forms at 89.4 per cent, followed by Nyali with 167 out of 195 forms at 85.64 per cent.

While Likoni has submitted 128 out of 153 forms with 83.66 per cent, Changamwe constituency has submitted 108 out of 152 forms at 71.05 per cent, and Mvita constituency trails with 117 out of 203 forms with 57.64 per cent.

Kisumu County had submitted 867 out of 1,170 Forms 34A, representing 74.1 per cent.

Kisumu Central Constituency led with 199 of 222 forms submitted, an 89.6 per cent, followed by Kisumu West which had submitted one hundred and twenty-nine forms out of one hundred and sixty-three- a 79.1 per cent.

Nyando Constituency had submitted one hundred and twenty of one hundred and sixty-six forms by 11.00 pm.

In Uasin Gishu, largely considered United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto’s stronghold, the commission had received 796 out of 961 Forms 34A by 11.00 pm, representing an 82.8 per cent submission.

Ainabkoi Constituency led with 90 per cent submission from 113 of 125 polling stations, followed by Kapseret Constituency with 129 of 153 stations submitting their forms.

Kesses Constituency had submitted 149 out of 153 forms by 11.00 pm.