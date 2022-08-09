IEBC approves use of manual registers in parts of Kakamega, Makueni counties

IEBC Vice chairperson Juliana Cherera speaking during a press conference [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has approved the use of manual registers in polling stations both in Makueni and Kakamega Counties.

This is after failure of KIEMS kits was experienced in the areas.

Addressing members of the press from Bomas of Kenya on Tuesday, August 9, IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera said manual registers would be used in 84 polling stations in Makueni County and 154 stations in Kakamega County.

"The commission is working through its ICT officers to resolve any reported issues on the KIEMs kits by the presiding and residing officers.

"Therefore, the commission has authorised the use of manual registers in Makueni, Kibwezi West constituency and Malava, Matungu, Mumias West, Mumias East constituencies," Cherera said.

At the same time, Cherera said elections in Eldas Constituency, Wajir County, had been adjourned after gunmen attacked the county tallying centre on Monday night.

Cherera explained that some IEBC officials were trapped at the tallying centre, leadingC ommission to call off the exercise.

She has since promised that voting in the area will resume once the issue has been resolved.