Dance, vuvuzelas, and whistleblowing as Raila casts vote in Kibra

Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Tuesday, August 9 received a hero's welcome as he went to vote in Kibra, Nairobi.

Thousands of supporters thronged his motorcade, dancing and chanting Odinga’s catchphrases with some blowing vuvuzelas and whistles.

The road leading to the Old Kibra Primary School was packed to capacity as the jubilant crowd brought everything to a halt.

A few minutes after 10:00am, Raila cast his ballot beside his wife Ida Odinga, to the chants and applause of the crowd.

He did not, however, address the media after the exercise. Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga cast his vote at Old Kibra Primary School in Nairobi. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

In an earlier interview with KTN News, on Tuesday morning, at his Karen home, Raila expressed confidence that the voting process would be free, fair, and credible.

“Power is in the people's votes, and I have confidence that the power of the people is going to speak loudly in favour of the democratic change,” he said.

His running mate, Martha Karua, voted early morning in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

Raila's top rival William Ruto and his running mate candidate Rigathi Gachagua already cast their votes in Sugoi and Mathira respectively.

His other opponent David Mwaure also cast his vote at Upperhill High School in Nairobi.

However, the fourth contender George Wajackoyah of Roots party will have to wait as the station he was registered to cast his vote from announced a KIEMS kit failure and voters will have to wait until the matter is resolved. By noon on Election Day, the Roots Party presidential candidate was yet to cast his vote.