President Uhuru Kenyatta: I don't have a competitor in this election

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked voters to turn out in large numbers to elect leaders of their choice.

Addressing the press after casting his vote at Mutomo Primary School polling station in Gatundu South, Uhuru who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta praised IEBC for organizing the seamless process.

“The process is smooth. It didn’t take long. I hope the process goes on like this the whole day across the county and let us all maintain peace,” Uhuru said after spending exactly 3 minutes at the polling station.

He however turned down questions from the battery of journalists who flocked around him saying repeatedly that he doesn’t have any competitor in this election.

President Uhuru arrives at Mutomo Primary School polling station in Gatundu South to cast his vote. [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta also cast her ballot at the same polling station in Gatundu South and called on all registered voters to turn out in large numbers to vote for their preferred leaders.

“I want everyone to understand the importance of the voting exercise. It really helps in choosing good leaders for our nation. Let everyone come out and vote,” she said after voting.

