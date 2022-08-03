Storm in Wajackoyah Roots party, Justina Wamae threatens to support the opposite side if need arises

Roots Party running mate Justina Wamae. [File, Standard]

There is confusion at George Wajackoyah’s Roots party after its party leader appeared to support for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The confusion came to the fore after the presidential candidate and his running mate, Justina Wamae, publicly gave contradicting statements.

Speaking to Citizen Digital this evening, after Wajackoyah’s response, Justina, Wajackoyah's presidential running mate, dismissed the endorsement allegations.

According to her, the party had not consulted her, discussed or agreed to endorse any candidate in the upcoming polls.

Wamae reiterated that if she was to endorse a candidate, then she would go for a contrary option.

“It is true there are allegations that my principal and party leader is supporting Azimio. We as the Roots party have not discussed it, we have not agreed and neither have I been consulted on the same,” she said.

“Let me say this, if need arises to support a candidate, I will support the contrary,”

Hours before, a video in circulation depicted the Roots party leader as endorsing Raila Odinga, his competitor in the race to state house, for the country’s top job.

“I am here to join the battle of liberators in this country and the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Amollo Odinga,” Wajackoyah says in the undated video that has since gone viral.

When The standard sought him for clarity, the presidential hopeful dismissed allegations that he endorsed his opponent Raila Odinga for the presidency.

He said his words were taken out of context.

“I have seen the video. You know people are just mad. William Ruto’s people have created an image of me on Facebook saying I am supporting him. Some are saying I have endorsed Raila,” he said.

“Yes, I said those words, that I look up to Raila just like I what I said about Ruto in Eldoret. I was acknowledging what Raila has done in Nyanza, and what he has done for the people. What is wrong is that?” he paused.