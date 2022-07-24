Will the former minister Paul Otuoma get seat he lost in bitter ODM party wars?

Busia County governor aspirant on ODM ticket Paul Otuoma.

Former Cabinet minister Paul Otuoma is fighting tooth and nail to capture the Busia governor’s seat, which he bitterly lost in the last General Election to the incumbent Sospeter Ojaamong.

It is a do-or-die contest for the ODM candidate who is facing stiff opposition from four candidates.

In 2017, Otuoma, a veterinary doctor and former Funyula MP, put up a spirited fight, garnering 125,905 votes while Ojaamong got 135,153 votes to retain the county’s top seat.

Although he enjoys unwavering ODM support, unlike in 2017, he has uphill task of convincing supporters of Azimio affiliate parties to support his bid.

Apart from sibling rivalry, Amani National Congress (ANC) party candidate John Sakwa Bunyasi has emerged as a formidable threat to Otuoma. Bunyasi, who has served as Nambale MP for two terms, is an accomplished economic and public policy expert.

Others seeking succeed Governor Ojaamong are Busia deputy governor Moses Mulomi, who is vying on Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) ticket, Michael Oloo (National Liberal Party) and Daniel Nyongesa of National Alliance Party of Kenya (NAP-K).

All the candidates are promising to steer Busia to greater development heights if elected. Their main focus is on exploiting cross-border trader.

Dr Otuoma is banking on his vast experience as a manager of international repute to transform the border county into a business hub.

“Before joining politics, I worked in Kenya and South Africa and gained a lot of knowledge and experience that will enable me deliver as a governor if the people of Busia give me that mandate,” he said.

Otuoma’s candidature received a major boost when DAP-K leadership in the county endorsed him on Tuesday.

Led by party branch chairman Martin Kafw, they said the decision to support Otuoma was for the best interest of Azimio.

“We informed our DAP-K governor candidate about this meeting and he was invited because we have been pushing him to drop his bid and support Otuoma to enhance Azimio’s chances,” said Kafwa.

Everlyne Omasacha, a member of the party, said Azimio cannot afford to field two governor candidates in the county.

“We want to work together and support one candidate for governor seat.”

Otuoma welcomed the gesture.

“I am happy DAP-K leadership decided to back my bid without having to consult their party headquarters, they are embracing Azimio by agreeing to support me as the sole Azimio candidate.”

“A single vote counts in any election, we want to win this race by a big margin as Azimio.” I don’t see Kenya Kwanza winning even a single elective seat in this county,” added Otuoma.

But in a quick rejoinder, Mr Mulomi dismissed claims that he was aware of the meeting, adding DAP-K members have abandoned him.

“It was easy for me to overcome what transpired in 2017 and reconcile with Raila due to my leadership experience. We are good friends and I can assure that he will scoop almost 100 per cent votes in Busia,” he said.

Mr Bunyasi is confident the people will elect him as the second governor of Busia in the coming election.

Issue-based campaigns

“I just want to tell my competitors to focus on issue-based campaigns and stop hurling insults and abuses,” said the lawmaker.

He added Busia needs an experienced and capable leader like himself to develop it.

Mr Mulomi believes he stands a good chance to succeed his boss having served as deputy governor for one term and insists he will not drop his bid.

Mr Oloo, a lecturer at Moi university, and Nyongesa have pledged to take advantage of the strategic location of the county to create jobs for youths, improve infrastructural development and increase investment opportunities in the area.

Party politics and the tribal card are likely to play a major role in deciding the winner. The Luhya is the dominant tribe, followed by Teso and Luos mainly found in Budalang’i sub-county.

All the candidates, save for Nyongesa picked their running mates from Teso North in order to win the Teso tribe vote.

But Mr Nyongesa, a former Busia county chief officer, who hails from Teso North, has picked a running mate from Butula hoping to win the Luhya vote.