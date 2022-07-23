Focus on IEBC as it fights to regain confidence in eyes of stakeholders

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. [Samson Wire. Standard].

The electoral agency is finding the ground it is standing on getting unsteady by the day, as the election draws ever nearer and the issues it is facing become graver.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was putting out another fire yesterday after employees of the company contracted to deliver the election technology – Smartmatic International BV were arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

IEBC’s response - initially denying reports that any person linked to it was arrested with election material, then later issuing a statement to confirm the same, is an endemic problem, as multiple stakeholders blame it for operating in an opaque manner.

The incident is instructive of the challenges the commission is having in gaining trust.

IEBC has been jumping from one crisis to another and with the election now less than three weeks away, is struggling to win the public’s confidence.

Questions are being raised about IEBC’s ability to successfully stage the August 9 elections after the agency’s failure to take critical steps which include the certification and gazettement of the voters’ register, list of candidates or publishing a list of the new polling stations.

To go with the increase in the number of voters, the commission has raised the number of polling stations from 40,883 in 2017 to 46,233.

New polling stations

While the commission provides the number and name of each polling station in every county, constituency, and ward in 2017, it has not done the same this year.

As a result, Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja has been breathing down IEBC’s neck continuously pushing the commission to provide these details.

The coalition wanted a list of all the polling stations, their geo reference and details of the connectivity to either 3G or 4G network.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and his National Assembly counterparts Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) condemned the commission for running covert affairs.

Amollo was particularly concerned about the new polling centres saying that knowing their location would help the party plan.

“I am not aware of the new polling stations in my constituency and I’m, therefore, challenging the IEBC to tell us the names of these new constituencies and the number of their registered voters to help us in planning,” he said.

Willis Otieno, a political commentator, said that the signs were grave and suggested that by failing to take key steps, IEBC was planning for an election whose results would be challenged in court.

“Why is the IEBC increasing the polling stations and they are not telling the members of the public or the political players where the polling stations are,” he said.

He also raised questions on the voter register, saying it had not been made available for public scrutiny. There is an ongoing case in which several organisations have gone to court to compel the agency to use both the manual and the electronic registers to identify voters.

IEBC has said it would rely on the electronic list, but there are fears that some voters may be turned away if their names do not appear in this register, yet they are captured in the manual list. But it isn’t just Azimio that has concerns, Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance has also raised questions about the transfer of voters.

Ruto claimed last month that one million registered voters from his strongholds had been removed from the roll. IEBC’s own investigation of the illegal transfer of voters found that some 12 counties were affected. In an interview early this month, they however said that the number of voters whose transfer was irregular was about 5,000 and five officials suspected to have been involved were under investigation and could be prosecuted.

Details about the changes that have taken place in the register of voters are contained in an audit report that the commission commissioned and which was done by audit firm KPMG. However, the full audit report is yet to be made public despite numerous requests. The commission promised that it would release the report of the audit of the voter’s register by mid-July but has not done so at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s allies have hinted at taking unspecified actions against the commission for allegedly spreading falsehoods. The leaders claimed the actions by top IEBC officials in recent days as well as lack of clarity on their preparations for the polls was a matter of concern. Siaya Senator James Orengo, MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), the leaders claimed that it was not too late to take action against IEBC.

They accused the commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati of creating confusion ahead of the polls. They claimed his silence and failure on releasing the list of the new polling stations raises eyebrows. Otiende, called on the electoral body to publicize the new polling stations.

“The constitution requires a transparent and accurate election. Those are the standards of the election,” said Orengo.

MP Wandayi argued that independent commissions were not established to turn into rogue entities. He said the country was not privy to the contractual agreement between IEBC and the company called Smartmatic international. He also accused Chebukati of taking sides by releasing a press statement they claimed adopted a political tone and was written using languages used only in political rallies.

“We need answers as to how foreigners came into possession of crucial documents,” Wandayi said.