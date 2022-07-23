SECTIONS

Basketball: Dynamites host Eldonets at Nyayo Gymnasium on Saturday

By Washington Onyango | 5d ago
Lynn Vannesa, Juliet Omollo (center) andWinnie Chebet of UoN Dynamites warm up before playing Lady Bucks in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango,Standard]

University of Nairobi's Dynamites will be seeking to collect maximum results this weekend when they host two matches as the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women's Premier League takes shape.

Dynamites registered mixed results last weekend and they will be hoping the one-week training and rest will be able to propel them past Eldonets and Eagle Wings respectively.

Dynamites were hammered 64-30 by champions KPA but re-grouped to beat Storms 31-16 in a low scoring encounter.

On Saturday, the university students will take on Eldonets from 12.30pm East African Time.

They will then finish their weekend with a match against Eagle Wings on Sunday from 11am.

Eldonets will end their two-match tour of Nairobi on Sunday against Kenyatta University Oryx, who will be playing their first match this season.

In the men’s Premier League, former champions Ulinzi Warriors will be seeking redemption when they take on Strathmore University Blades at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday from 4pm.

Ulinzi Warriors surrendered their unbeaten record to champions Kenya Ports Authority 62-54 in Mombasa two weeks ago.

Ulinzi Warriors, who lost the 2021 title to champions KPA, had won four straight outings before losing to the dock men.

Meanwhile, University of Nairobi's Terrorists, who have lost their least four matches, will host Eldoret-based Eldonets on Saturday at 4pm.

The students were beaten 62-52 by KPA before they lost 57-47 to newly promoted Africa Nazarene University last weekend.

At the same time, Pirates will open their men's Premier League campaign against Eldonets from 12pm on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

Dynamites v Eldonets (12.30pm)

Terrorists v Eldonets (4pm)

Sunday

Dynamites v Eagle Wings (11am)

Ulinzi Warriors v Blades (4pm).

 

Related Topics

Dynamites Kenya Basketball Federation
.

Latest Stories

Commonwealth Games: All eyes on national hockey team ahead of New Zealand duel
Commonwealth Games: All eyes on national hockey team ahead of New Zealand duel
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
President Kenyatta, Standard Group get education plaudits
National
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Nairobi the big, smelly city
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Red-hot Dynamites blow up rivals in basketball league ties
By Washington Onyango 1 day ago
Red-hot Dynamites blow up rivals in basketball league ties
Basketball: University of Nairobi pick second win after overtime victory against Eldonets
By Washington Onyango 4 days ago
Basketball: University of Nairobi pick second win after overtime victory against Eldonets
New dawn as Bake Mtaani unveil new basketball court in Kayole
By Washington Onyango 4 days ago
New dawn as Bake Mtaani unveil new basketball court in Kayole
School games to include 3x3 basketball
By Ernest Ndunda 6 days ago
School games to include 3x3 basketball

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel