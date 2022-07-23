Basketball: Dynamites host Eldonets at Nyayo Gymnasium on Saturday

Lynn Vannesa, Juliet Omollo (center) andWinnie Chebet of UoN Dynamites warm up before playing Lady Bucks in Kisumu.[Washington Onyango,Standard]

University of Nairobi's Dynamites will be seeking to collect maximum results this weekend when they host two matches as the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women's Premier League takes shape.

Dynamites registered mixed results last weekend and they will be hoping the one-week training and rest will be able to propel them past Eldonets and Eagle Wings respectively.

Dynamites were hammered 64-30 by champions KPA but re-grouped to beat Storms 31-16 in a low scoring encounter.

On Saturday, the university students will take on Eldonets from 12.30pm East African Time.

They will then finish their weekend with a match against Eagle Wings on Sunday from 11am.

Eldonets will end their two-match tour of Nairobi on Sunday against Kenyatta University Oryx, who will be playing their first match this season.

In the men’s Premier League, former champions Ulinzi Warriors will be seeking redemption when they take on Strathmore University Blades at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday from 4pm.

Ulinzi Warriors surrendered their unbeaten record to champions Kenya Ports Authority 62-54 in Mombasa two weeks ago.

Ulinzi Warriors, who lost the 2021 title to champions KPA, had won four straight outings before losing to the dock men.

Meanwhile, University of Nairobi's Terrorists, who have lost their least four matches, will host Eldoret-based Eldonets on Saturday at 4pm.

The students were beaten 62-52 by KPA before they lost 57-47 to newly promoted Africa Nazarene University last weekend.

At the same time, Pirates will open their men's Premier League campaign against Eldonets from 12pm on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

Dynamites v Eldonets (12.30pm)

Terrorists v Eldonets (4pm)

Sunday

Dynamites v Eagle Wings (11am)

Ulinzi Warriors v Blades (4pm).