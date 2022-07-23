Grieving silently: Men feel the loss of a child more deeply than women

When death strikes a family, it does so with immense cruelty that leaves everyone questioning the meaning of life. It's even more painful when it is a parent who has to bury their child; someone they brought forth.

Society perceives women to be more emotional than men, so we assume they are hardest hit by the death of a child. Men are expected to play the comforter role by default. However, they too experience intense emotional turmoil. It has been proven that women heal faster from loss, given their social nature which gives them social platforms to share their burdens and seek solutions to their worries.

When Humphrey Geoffrey Egesa lost his son in June this year, he felt like the world around him had suddenly crumbled.

Nolice Baraka, his eldest son, had just completed high school at St Mary’s Yala and was due to join university. But as fate would have it, the young boy succumbed to sickle cell anaemia.

Egesa, a compliance officer at a Naivasha-based flower firm, says there was nothing pointing to the direction of his son’s death even when they took him to Naivasha County Referral Hospital when he complained of a headache.

“When we took him to hospital, we thought it would just be an ordinary medical check-up. Upon examination, it was noted that he had an infection in his system that needed close monitoring. We, therefore, agreed to the doctor’s advice to have him admitted for that night,” says Egesa.

When he passed by the hospital the next morning on his way to work, Egesa says the boy looked uneasy and a little disoriented.

The situation, as explained to him by the medical officer in charge, was as a result of drugs he had taken. They promised him that the boy would be up on his feet as soon as the drugs’ effect was over.

Later that day, his son’s situation worsened and in the morning of June 15, Egesa and his wife walked in to their son’s cold body in the hospital’s ward. He had passed on the night before after his condition deteriorated.

A bad dream

According to Egesa, the situation appeared to him as if it was a dream. He could not imagine that three days after he took his son to the hospital, he was holding his dead body.

Egesa says he touched his son’s forehead and muttered, “Nolice, you mean you can do this to us?'... I tried singing a gospel song but it didn’t come out. I tried praying but I couldn’t find the right words. I just held his hand, looked up to the sky and said, ‘Jesus, thank you,” he says.

Egesa says since they buried their son, his image has refused to get off his mind. While he attributes his peace of mind to a prayerful character he has always exhibited, he admits that his son’s death still disturbs him.

“It has always been my wish to have a son joining the university. When Nolice passed his exams, I knew my dream had come true but as it is, it just remains that, a dream,” he laments.

In September 2020, Geoffrey Yegon lost his two-year-old daughter in an incident that, according to him, will remain in his mind for many years to come.

The businessman says it was an ordinary afternoon while at home when their young daughter drowned in a water bucket that was outside the house.

The little girl, Deborah Jepchirchir, is said to have crawled out of the house unnoticed and started playing with a filled water bucket outside the house. The next time they checked on her, she was floating in the water, lifeless.

“However much people try to tell me to forget the events of that day, I will never get it out of my mind. Every time I see small children playing by the roadside while on my ordinary duties, I think of my late child,” says Yegon.

He adds that immediately after the incident happened, he spent many days trying to explain to his wife the need to move on despite what had happened to them.

He says he lost count of the instances he tried making his wife understand that everything that was happening in their lives was God’s will.

Switching roles

“My wife and I have now reversed our roles. Nowadays, when thoughts of my late child get the best of me, she is there trying to console me and bring me back to my cool. She has been the only source of happiness in the midst of all the thoughts of loss,” he says.

When David Kiplagat, 49, from Kipkabus in Uasin Gishu County received a call from his daughter’s school in September last year, he didn’t imagine it would be something as bad as going to meet the news-bearers of his daughter’s sudden demise.

As explained by the school administration, Beryl Jerop, 17, reportedly suffered a headache when she was resting in the dormitory.

However, her friends mistook it for a mere case of fatigue and fetched her some painkillers before retiring to bed.

By the next morning, Jerop’s condition had worsened, prompting the school administration to quickly rush her to the nearest health facility. She succumbed to the complication before she was attended to.

A visibly disturbed Kiplagat gave The Nairobian an account of how his life has been since he lost his daughter, who he had great hopes for in life.

“To this date, I have never come to terms with the fact that my daughter died under unclear circumstances. I just found my daughter’s body lying on a cold slab in the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue without any clear explanation of who confirmed the death,” says Kiplagat.

He says it is his wife who is following up on the case to seek justice and unearth the truth on how their daughter passed on.

“I haven’t marshalled enough energy to get involved in matters revolving around her death. I have never regained my energy. I even hate staying at home for every time I see her grave, tears well in my eyes,” he says.

Kiplagat says he keeps himself busy at the farm to avoid memories of his late daughter, which he says is not enough to make him comfortable.

“At night when I try to sleep, memories of her keep lingering in my mind. I have had so many sleepless nights since I lost her. I have never had peace,” says Kiplagat.

Men cry too

The false perception that men are not supposed to cry upon loss is one of the key contributors to long-term pain and unending anguish among most men, experts have noted.

“In our traditional set-up, we have normalised the idea that men are supposed to be there for women whenever the family undergoes loss.

“The emotional outburst shown by women helps them vent out the pain but for men, they have no otherwise than to hide everything boiling inside them,” says Dr Edith Kwobah, a psychiatric doctor in charge of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mental health clinic.

According to the psychiatrist, men need to establish alternative ways of grieving instead of letting pain eat them from inside, something she says can have long-lasting implications on their health.

Dr Kwobah says the notion that men should always man up in situations that equally aggrieve them as women should be discarded as the ‘manning up’ is what affects men more.

“Every time you ask a man about his state after he has undergone the loss of a child, chances are that he will say he is okay as opposed to women who will pour out their emotions. Men need to find alternative ways to vent their sorrows upon loss,” she says.

The doctor says men should first of all be aware when they are emotionally down. According to her, awareness will prompt men to take action or seek help where needed.

Instead of drowning their sorrows in alcohol and substance abuse, Dr Kwobah says there are things men can do to recover from loss.

“Men should have social support systems around them to help them whenever they are grieving.

“A man needs a group of people around him who he can easily share with. We could have made fun with the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore’s ‘Boys’ Club’ but in real sense, every man needs a boys’ club,” explains the mental expert.