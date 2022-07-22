General Robert Kibochi graduates with PhD

Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi will today graduate with a PhD degree at Kenyatta University.

The general has been studying a peace and conflict management course, and the graduation adds a feather in his cap of achievements after having been appointed CDF on May 4, 2020.

Gen Kibochi’s area of specialisation is on regional stabilisation efforts through collective security institutions within Eastern Africa.

He is among students who will be conferred with degrees during the 51st graduation ceremony.

Kibochi has a Master of Arts in International Studies, master’s degree in Computer Based Information Systems and a Bachelor of Technology in Communication and Electronics Engineering.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) boss said he is delighted and honoured to be conferred with the degree, and thanked everyone, including family and colleagues who offered him moral support.

“The journey has been long due to the nature of my work, but I had to burn the midnight oil to widen my educational horizons at the top of my scale,” said Kibochi.

He said he hoped his efforts would motivate young KDF leaders towards knowledge seeking, which is necessary in the current dynamic and complex security environment.

“I also wish to congratulate all other graduands who successfully completed their studies in various fields, which has enabled them to participate in this 51st convocation ceremony of the university,” he said.

KDF Spokesperson Col Esther Wanjiku said training and education of personnel at the highest level continues to be a key focus aimed at professionalising the military for enhanced mission readiness.

Kibochi was recruited into the army on May 18, 1979 and underwent officer cadets training, which he completed on March 30, 1980 and commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant before being posted to Signals Battalion.

Professional trainings the general has undertaken include National Security Studies at the National Defence College (NDC) of Kenya, Army Command and Staff Course in United Kingdom (UK), Overseas Telecoms Engineering Course (UK), Signal Officers Degree in Telecommunications Engineering Course in India.

Kibochi was the vice CDF then succeeded Gen (Rtd) Samson Mwathethe at the helm of the military.

He has served as commander of the Kenya Army, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training at Defence Headquarters, and Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy at the International Peace Support Training Centre in Nairobi.

The general served with the United Nations as commander of Kenyan Contingent in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) from 2000 to 2001. His decorations include Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH) and Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).