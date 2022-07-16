Three people have already won elective seats, awaiting swearing-in

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati responding to journalists’ questions at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on July 13, 2022. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Three (3) candidates in the August 9, 2022 General Election have already secured victory in the seats they were eyeing.

The three are Kericho Woman Representative candidate Beatrice Kemei of UDA Party, Issa Aden Abdi who secures Sabena Ward MCA seat in Lagdera, Garissa County on National Agenda Party ticket and Julius Kimutai of UDA Party, who will be sworn in as the MCA of Ravine Ward in Eldama Ravine Constituency, Baringo County.

Ravine Ward MCA-elect Julius Kimutai. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the trio will be sworn in after the August 9 polls because no one enrolled to oppose them at the ballot. Kericho County Woman Representative-elect Beatrice Kemei. [File, Standard]

In the August 8, 2017 polls, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Inchung’wah won re-election unopposed.

This time around, Ichung’wah of UDA Party will face off against eight other candidates in the quest to defend his seat.

The eight are David Ndungu (Jubilee), George Gitau (Chama Cha Kazi), John Wamagata (Safina), Geoffrey Muya (Narc-Kenya), Stephen Kigathi (KANU), Frank Mbugua (Independent), Stephen Mwaura (Independent) and Simon Mburu (Independent).

Moses Kuria, on the other hand, will run in the Kiambu gubernatorial race under his Chama Cha Kazi Party ticket. He, therefore, leaves the Gatundu South MP seat for another occupant in the August elections.

In the Kiambu governorship contest, Kuria will face off against six other candidates.

They are the incumbent James Nyoro of Jubilee, William Kabogo (Tujibebe Wakenya Party), Kimani Wamatangi (UDA), Wainaina Jungle (Independent), Mwende Gatabaki (Safina) and Agnes Ndung’u (Independent).

In the Gatundu South seat left behind by Kuria, six contestants will battle it out, including Gabriel Kagombe of UDA, Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi of Jubilee Party and Onesmus Mwihaki of Tujibebe Wakenya Party.

In the August 9, 2022 polls, 22,120,458 voters registered, compared to 19,611,423 in 2017.

There will be 46,233 polling stations countrywide, compared to 40,883 in 2017.

At the same time, there will be more diaspora voters (10,444) compared to 4,223 in 2017. The prisons also recorded an increase in the number of registered voters – 7,483 in 2022 polls compared to 5,182 in the August 8, 2017 elections.

Male voters accounted for the higher number of registrations in 2022 (50.88 per cent; 11.25 million), compared to women (49.12 per cent; 10.87 million).

At the same time, the youth account for 39.84 per cent (8.8 million) of the registered voters. People living with disabilities, on the other hand, account for 18.98 per cent (4.2 million) of the registered voters.

The presidential election attracted four candidates, with the 47 governor’s seat attracting 266 candidates.

Others are Senate (341), Woman Representative (360), MP (2,132) and MCA (12,997), bringing the total number of candidates in the August 9, 2022 General Election to 16,100.

Out of the 16,100 electoral participants, the male candidates account for 14,137 (87.8 per cent), while the women are 1,962 (12.2 per cent).

One candidate gave their gender identity as “other”.

The youthful candidates (those in the18 to 35 years’ age bracket) are 4,508 (28 per cent), while those aged 35 years and above are 11,592 (72 per cent).

Participants who enrolled as candidates under political parties are 11,574 (71.9 per cent), while those who chose to run as independent candidates are 4,526 (28.1 per cent).

Muthara Ward in Tigania East Constituency, Meru County had the highest number of MCA candidates at 27.

It is followed by Kimilili Ward in Bungoma County, Kwanza Ward in Trans Nzoia County, Ndivisi Ward in Bungoma County and Maua Ward in Meru County, which have 24 MCA candidates each.

Kapomboi Ward in Trans Nzoia County, Borabu Ward in Kisii County, Burat Ward in Isiolo County, Kitutu Central in Kisii County and Kamenu Ward in Kiambu County each registered 23 MCA candidates.

Kericho Woman Representative seat, Ravine MCA seat (Baringo) and Sabena MCA seat (Garissa) attracted the least number of candidates, with each posting only one candidate, who have since been declared elected, awaiting swearing-in.

The IEBC has accredited six television stations, eight national radio stations and 105 community radio stations to cover the August 9, 2022 General Election.