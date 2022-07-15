Create closer links with City Hall, Johnson Sakaja tells resident associations

Nairobi Senator and governor candidate Johnson Sakaja (pictured) has challenged resident associations to foster a closer working relationship among themselves and with the City County Government.

He said the associations could lobby better for interests of their communities by presenting a united front on issues facing them.

“While the Constitution provides for public participation in decisions that affect them, Nairobians can still have their challenges escalated through organised groups like associations,” Mr Sakaja said.

He spoke yesterday when he met with representatives from various community and resident groups at his campaign headquarters in Nairobi. Also present were Nairobi Woman Representative candidate on UDA ticket Millicent Omanga, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Langata MP Nixon Korir and Nairobi deputy governor candidate James Muchiri.

Sakaja urged Nairobi residents to support his candidacy since he understand needs of the city and had a clear plan on how to fix them.

“Nairobi residents should resist campaigns to vote along tribal lines. Nairobi does not need a Kikuyu, Luhyia, Kamba or any other tribe for governor. What they need is a Nairobian who will deliver services and return the city’s glory. I am that person,” he said.

Residents of South C asked that one of the 20 markets Sakaja has pledged to construct, be situated in their estate. They also asked for a public secondary school and completion of some roads.

Dandora residents led by MP Gakuya said they support the proposal to set up a waste management plant in their estate, but asked that jobs that will be created go to local residents.

“The proposed school feeding programme by Sakaja is a good idea and will benefit my people very much,” Gakuya said. “Many parents are not able to provide their children with a square meal every day and children with empty stomachs may not be able to concentrate in class.”

Omanga asked Sakaja to ensure that women traders are the main beneficiaries of the proposed Sh50 million per ward kitty. She said dividing Nairobi into different Burroughs will bring services closer to the people.