SECTIONS

Create closer links with City Hall, Johnson Sakaja tells resident associations

By Jacob Ng’etich | Jul 15th 2022

Nairobi Senator and governor candidate Johnson Sakaja (pictured) has challenged resident associations to foster a closer working relationship among themselves and with the City County Government.

He said the associations could lobby better for interests of their communities by presenting a united front on issues facing them.

“While the Constitution provides for public participation in decisions that affect them, Nairobians can still have their challenges escalated through organised groups like associations,” Mr Sakaja said.

He spoke yesterday when he met with representatives from various community and resident groups at his campaign headquarters in Nairobi. Also present were Nairobi Woman Representative candidate on UDA ticket Millicent Omanga, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Langata MP Nixon Korir and Nairobi deputy governor candidate James Muchiri.

Sakaja urged Nairobi residents to support his candidacy since he understand needs of the city and had a clear plan on how to fix them.

“Nairobi residents should resist campaigns to vote along tribal lines. Nairobi does not need a Kikuyu, Luhyia, Kamba or any other tribe for governor. What they need is a Nairobian who will deliver services and return the city’s glory. I am that person,” he said.

Residents of South C asked that one of the 20 markets Sakaja has pledged to construct, be situated in their estate. They also asked for a public secondary school and completion of some roads.

Dandora residents led by MP Gakuya said they support the proposal to set up a waste management plant in their estate, but asked that jobs that will be created go to local residents.

“The proposed school feeding programme by Sakaja is a good idea and will benefit my people very much,” Gakuya said. “Many parents are not able to provide their children with a square meal every day and children with empty stomachs may not be able to concentrate in class.”

Omanga asked Sakaja to ensure that women traders are the main beneficiaries of the proposed Sh50 million per ward kitty. She said dividing Nairobi into different Burroughs will bring services closer to the people.

Related Topics

Johnson Sakaja Nairobi Governor Election 2022
.

Similar Articles

Johnson Sakaja wins
Johnson Sakaja wins
Johnson Sakaja wins
Cartoons
By Harrison Muriuki
1 hr ago
.

Latest Stories

Blow for Mike Sonko as Supreme Court seals impeachment case
Blow for Mike Sonko as Supreme Court seals impeachment case
National
By Brian Okoth
34 mins ago
Kenyan series Country Queen premiers on Netflix today
News
By Peris Wambugu
1 hr ago
Premium Ruto: Why I'm angry at Uhuru and Raila
Politics
By Stanley Ongwae and Anne Atieno
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Ruto: Why I'm angry at Uhuru and Raila
By Stanley Ongwae and Anne Atieno 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto: Why I'm angry at Uhuru and Raila
Malala overcomes hurdle as court clears his governorship bid
By Robert Amalemba 4 hrs ago
Malala overcomes hurdle as court clears his governorship bid
Igathe's plan to sort transport menace in Nairobi
By Mate Tongola 4 hrs ago
Igathe's plan to sort transport menace in Nairobi
Uhuru makes pitch for Raila's election with Sh16b fuel subsidy
By Dominic Omondi and Macharia Kamau 9 hrs ago
Premium Uhuru makes pitch for Raila's election with Sh16b fuel subsidy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel