Coalition partners' rivalry may cost us seats, says DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto speaks at Magambo in Nyamira County. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Seething rivalry among Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties played out yesterday when Deputy President William Ruto took his campaigns to Vihiga County.

Supporters of Sabatia parliamentary aspirants Clement Sloya (UDA) and Emmanuel Ayodi of Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC clashed as the coalition’s presidential candidate spoke at the Kasarani grounds in Mbale town.

The DP, who ended a three-day campaign our of the region, warned Kenya Kwanza supporters that the rivalry could cost the alliance seats.

He urged UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya candidates to focus on winning the coalition majority seats in Western Kenya.

Dr Ruto had rough time calming down the rival supporters, who demanded their candidates be given a chance to speak. At one point, the visibly angry DP lashed out at some of the rowdy youth.

“You are now spoiling this meeting. Be respectful to the organiser of this event and if any of you was sent to disrupt the meeting, please just leave,” he said.

“Young man, stop answering me. Who are you to engage me? if you don’t want to be here, just leave.”

The DP urged Kenyans to embrace peaceful campaigns. “We have stated as Kenya Kwanza that we will carry out peaceful elections with no violence by respecting each one of us and as a leader I will not allow anyone to cause violence in our rally,” he said.

He asked voters to listen to all Kenya Kwanza candidates to make their choice. “I urge you to listen to what Ayodi and Sloya and other candidates have to say and wait for the voting day to make your decision. Stop shouting and disrupting meetings.”

Mr Mudavadi is said to be out of the country representing the alliance.

Dr Ruto said the coalition partners were united by shared priorities.

He accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga of abandoning the Big Four Agenda, which he said was an integral part of the Jubilee government manifesto.

“Our first task if elected will be to fix the economy by creating jobs and investing in agriculture to cushion farmers,” he said. He reiterated his commitment to allocate Sh50 billion to the microfinance sector to enable women access loans and another Sh100 billion for new jobs.

Ruto was accompanied Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala.

Mr Wetang’ula said Western region will have its deserved share in the coalition’s administration.

“We have to come out in large numbers and send Raila and Uhuru home because they have taken us for a ride for a long time. Your vote will reduce the high cost of living,” he said.

Mr Kingi said Coast region will support the Kenya Kwanza candidate.