Prof Wajackoyah: Don't mistake me for a lunatic, I do not smoke weed!

By David Njaaga | Jul 11th 2022
Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah (left) with his running mate Justina Wamae during a past event [Samson Wire, Standard]

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah has asked his critics to desist from mistaking him for a lunatic and instead pray that he changes for the better.

Days ago, Agano Party leader David Mwaure had called for Wajackoyah's arrest and prosecution for promoting the production and sale of bhang, an illegal substance in Kenya.

Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, July 11, during the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) National Election Conference, Wajackoyah advised those passing judgment on his character and manifesto to seek God’s intervention.

“We are peaceful. We are not advocating for smoking. I might look mad because of how I am, but I was born this way. Please do not condemn me but pray for me to look better than what you want me to be,” he said.

As part of his manifesto, Wajackoyah hopes to legalize marijuana for commercial purposes to pay off debts as well as for medicinal use.

He has pledged his government would introduce snakes rearing and export hyena testicles and dog meat to China to boost the economy.

Wajackoyah assured the international community of his commitment to working together to advance a progressive agenda, assuaging investor concerns that his manifesto would scare them away.

“When it comes to international relationships, this is not my voice, maybe you people might think I have smoked weed. I do not smoke at all. Our foreign policy will be a policy of encouragement,” he said.

He faulted politicians for attacking each other in their campaigns rather than advancing their manifesto to the electorate, calling for mutual respect, particularly among presidential candidates.

“Let us respect each other…but if you attack me, I will fight back, I promise you,” he warned.

He, however, exuded confidence that IEBC will deliver free, fair and credible elections during the August 9 General Elections.

The election stakeholders meeting was held at at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

